OWC Makes OWC Dock Ejector 2.1 Available for General Release

WOODSTOCK, Ill.—Other World Computing has announced the general availability launch of OWC Dock Ejector 2.1 software that adds one-click safe ejection for connected data volumes, for Mac and PC. In addition, on Mac, OWC Dock Ejector 2.1 now provides seamless high-power USB port enablement.

While OWC docks are fully functional without OWC Dock Ejector, the v2.1 software adds another layer of convenience, data protection, and capability. With OWC Dock Ejector 2.1, users can:

Safely eject all detected connected data volumes with a single click on Mac or PC, protecting against data corruption or loss before disconnecting from a dock.

Safely eject SoftRAID, AppleRAID, and other connected non-raid volumes, including camera cards, without having to locate and eject each volume individually.

Reduce the risk associated with improperly unmounting volumes, particularly ExFAT and FAT32 media commonly used with camera cards and in cross-platform creative workflows.

On Mac, automatically enable supported OWC dock USB ports for higher-power operation recognized by macOS, allowing compatible devices to access the additional power they require without changing macOS security settings.

Support devices such as Apple SuperDrive and mobile devices that may require macOS to recognize a USB port as high-power enabled for proper operation or faster charging.

“OWC Dock Ejector takes something that can be a tedious manual process and turns it into one-click assurance for your data,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Whether you’re on a Mac or PC, it detects and safely ejects connected data volumes so you can disconnect your dock without worrying that you missed a drive. That’s especially important for creators working with camera media and ExFAT or FAT32 volumes, where an improper disconnect can result in data loss or corruption. OWC docks stand on their own – OWC Dock Ejector simply makes the experience safer, easier, and better.”

“On the Mac, OWC Dock Ejector goes even further by enabling macOS to recognize the higher-power capability already built into supported OWC dock USB ports, so devices that require additional power can operate or fast charge as intended,” O’Connor continued. “It does that without requiring users to dig into messy security settings. Bringing together one-click drive safety and high-power port enablement in a free, integrated software experience is another OWC difference – adding even more capability, convenience, and value to an OWC dock.”

For further information and/or to download OWC Dock Ejector 2.1, please visit: OWC.com/solutions/dock-ejector and/or the Apple App Store here: https://download.owc.com/dockejector/mac/appstore .