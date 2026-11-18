NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society (AES) Technical Committee on Broadcast and Online Delivery has updated its loudness website with new content providing an overview of dialogue intelligibility in the media industry.

Building on its “Improving Dialogue Intelligibility in Media” report, the site now offers a brief and authoritative introduction to the many causes of, and solutions to, dialogue that cannot be understood.

Intelligibility is a growing concern, as evidenced by consumers’ increasing reliance on captions and subtitles, approaching 50% of viewing. “When dialogue is not understood, it distracts the listener from being immersed in the story, leading to frustration or channel changing,” said Jim Starzynski, co-chair of the TC-BOD committee and chair of the TD1009 study group. “The site shows how these issues arise and how they can be solved in the many steps from capture to consumption.”

The site now offers a summary of the topics in the series of AES technical documents on loudness and intelligibility (TD1006, TD1008, TD1009) and the standards AES71 and AES77, which provide recommendations for broadcast and online audio and video content. A new glossary defines loudness and intelligibility terms, including terms from hearing science that may be unfamiliar to audio production professionals.

“Loudness regulations are expanding to include online content,” said David Bialik, co-chair of the TC-BOD committee. “This website has been updated to help professionals better understand loudness management.”