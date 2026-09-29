SGO Unveils Workflows Slate To Enable Automated Burn-ins, Slates

SGO has introduced Workflows Slate, a web-based application that transforms the slow, repetitive manual task of creating burn-ins and slates in post-production into a fast, automated, metadata-driven workflow.

For years, post facilities relied upon editing and finishing applications to create burn-ins and slates. Those tools were never designed specifically for the task. However, with Workflows Slate users create professional burn-ins and slate templates in minutes instead of hours, directly in their browsers.

Workflows Slate gives creators, post-production facilities and media companies a smarter alternative to building burn-ins and slates inside complex finishing software. With Workflows Slate, users visually design layouts, automatically populate them with dynamic metadata, generate thumbnails and adapt templates to any client or delivery specifications from a lightweight browser application.

The application allows virtually any metadata parameter to be incorporated into burn-in and slate templates, including custom fields. This enables fully tailored designs that adapt to the specific requirements of clients, post-production facilities, studios, VFX facilities, broadcasters, consumers and distribution platforms, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all deliverables. Slate templates can also generate thumbnail previews automatically, improving identification throughout review and delivery workflows.

“With Workflows Slate, we wanted to remove every unnecessary step from burn-in and slate creation. By bringing the entire process into the browser and making metadata fully dynamic, we’re giving teams the ability to design, adapt and deploy templates in minutes instead of hours—with absolute creative and technical control,” said Adrián González, creative solutions architect at SGO.

Templates created in Workflows Slate can be downloaded and used directly in Workflows Creator or Workflows Runner, where they integrate seamlessly with the platform’s automation and processing engine. The integration ensures a continuous workflow from template creation to final execution.

SGO is offering a 90-day launch promotion. Workflows Slate is a free-to-use application, but there will be a charge when using slate templates in Workflows Creator. As part of the introductory promo, SGO is allowing existing Workflows users and anyone who subscribes within the first 90 days from launch to receive Workflows Slate at no additional cost.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.