Avid’s Ready to Edit Brings AI to Media Composer

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid today launched Ready to Play, an AI-powered creative tool for Media Composer.

Ready to Play, developed by Avid and built with Google AI models, including Gemini and Veo, enables editors and postproduction teams to create, understand and transform media. The optional extension for Media Composer Ultimate and Enterprise allows projects to advance even when footage is missing, hard to interpret or unfinished, while ensuring editors remain in control of creative decisions.

Ready to Play is the first in a series of new AI offerings planned through Avid’s expanded strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. Available as an optional extension for Media Composer, Ready to Play initially gives editors access to three AI-enabled workflows: Create Video, Modify Video and Analyze Video, connecting Google's AI capabilities to the clips, bins and metadata with which they already work.

New media and information are brought into Media Composer for editors to review and use, while preserving existing sequences and source material. Create Video and Modify Video generate separate outputs instead of changing originals, and Analyze Video adds new AI analysis metadata without overwriting existing metadata.

As projects take shape, editors often need to work around missing assets, unlogged footage and unfinished visual elements. Ready to Play helps them tackle these challenges within Media Composer. The three AI-based features support these activities:

Create Video: Enables editors to generate video clips from text prompts or still images that can be extracted directly from clips or sequences in their project, bringing selected results directly into a Media Composer bin. These can be used as temporary B-roll to visualize scenes before shooting or as placeholders while final graphics or VFX shots are being prepared.

Enables editors to generate video clips from text prompts or still images that can be extracted directly from clips or sequences in their project, bringing selected results directly into a Media Composer bin. These can be used as temporary B-roll to visualize scenes before shooting or as placeholders while final graphics or VFX shots are being prepared. Modify Video: Allows editors to use text prompts to explore visual changes to existing footage while preserving the original media. For example, editors could remove an unwanted boom mic or other distracting objects from a shot, potentially avoiding a reshoot, or quickly create visual variations to share with collaborators and VFX teams.

Allows editors to use text prompts to explore visual changes to existing footage while preserving the original media. For example, editors could remove an unwanted boom mic or other distracting objects from a shot, potentially avoiding a reshoot, or quickly create visual variations to share with collaborators and VFX teams. Analyze Video: Uses Google AI models to analyze selected footage and generate customizable descriptions that can be added to clip metadata in Media Composer.

Available now as an optional extension for Media Composer Ultimate and Enterprise users, Ready to Play comes at no additional charge from Avid. Access to supported Google Gemini models requires an eligible Google Cloud billing account, with users managing any applicable usage charges directly through Google Cloud.

More information is available on the company’s website.