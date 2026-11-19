SHENZHEN, China—OBSBOT has launched two new AI-powered PTZR (pan-tilt-zoom-rotate) cameras, including the Tail Air 2, with 1-inch CMOS sensor, and the Tail 2 ADV, with a ½-inch CMOS sensor.

Tail Air 2 features 4K/60 fps, AI Tracking 2.0 and SRT, RTSP and RTMP support. Optional NDI HX3 support is available as an option for network-based workflows. The Tail 2 ADV features 21x optical zoom, variable aperture, AI tracking up to 787 feet (240 meters) and professional connectivity, including 3G-SDI, HDMI, NDI HX3, FreeD and PoE+.

It combines a 21x optical zoom system—the longest optical zoom in the OBSBOT lineup—with 40x hybrid zoom. Its 12-element optical lens system and custom lens motor support smooth, quiet zoom adjustments between wide shots and distant close-ups. With a body measuring about 4 inches wide and 6 inches tall, the camera brings long-range optical coverage to a compact footprint, OBSBOT said.

A custom ½-inch CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO supports 4K recording at up to 60 fps and 1080p at up to 120fps. AI-ISP noise reduction helps retain detail in low light, while HDR is supported at 4K/30p with All-Pixel PDAF enabled. (HDR is not available at 4K/60p.) All-Pixel PDAF and Focus Over Zooming help the camera quickly refocus on distant, stationary subjects as focal length changes during a zoom.

Tail 2 ADV also introduces a physical variable aperture, adjustable from f/1.7 to f/7.0 at the wide end and from f/3.8 to f/7.0 at the telephoto end. In Pro Mode, operators can set aperture manually and select Auto or Manual operation independently for ISO and shutter speed. This provides finer exposure control across changing lighting conditions, including stage and outdoor productions.

The Tail Air 2 features a 1-inch CMOS sensor with 3.2 μm pixels, an f/1.9 aperture and an eight-element optical lens. It captures detailed 4K footage at up to 60 fps and 1080p video at up to 120fps, enabling creators to shoot crisp talking-head videos, capture fast-moving action and produce smooth slow-motion footage in postproduction.

A dedicated AI imaging chip achieves superior low-light performance by reducing noise while preserving fine details in low light, OBSBOT said. LOFIC HDR technology supports up to 13 stops of dynamic range at frame rates up to 30 fps, helping retain detail in bright highlights and dark shadows. For fast-changing scenes, All-Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) offers Global Focus, Foreground Focus and Face Focus modes for everything from group conversations to product close-ups. Sensitivity reaches ISO 25,600 when HDR is disabled.

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Tail Air 2 introduces OBSBOT Log, the company's proprietary 8-bit Log recording profile. By retaining tonal information across highlights and shadows, it provides greater latitude for color grading and post-production adjustments.

Custom 3D LUT support lets creators preview different color treatments through OBSBOT Center, OBSBOT Start and OBSBOT Live. They can explore a preferred look while filming or streaming, then make their final color adjustments in the edit. These previews help them decide on the visual direction before applying their final color grade in post-production.

More information on the Tail Air 2 and Tail Air 2 ADV is available on OBSBOT’s website.