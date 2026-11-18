LONDON—NDI today released NDI 6.4, which adds recording and playback APIs, support for HEVC 4:4:4 and a configurable receiver buffer for Wi-Fi, as well as video-only receive modes, synthesized time code, clock-drift fixes and an NDI Bridge Service for Linux.

The update to the IP-based media transport technology tackles problems production teams frequently encounter, including frames dropping on wireless links, graphics that turn soft in transit and recordings that keep the picture but lose nearly everything else, NDI said.

Every device that sends or receives NDI is a node, and the ecosystem now counts more than 3.8 million hardware and software nodes worldwide. NDI said Version 6.4 gives the developers behind those nodes new tools to build with.

Recording and playback APIs: Any NDI stream can be recorded to a single MKV file that keeps the original video, multiple audio channels and frame accurate metadata. The file can be played back while it is still being written, so teams can review material during an event instead of waiting for it to end.

Any NDI stream can be recorded to a single MKV file that keeps the original video, multiple audio channels and frame accurate metadata. The file can be played back while it is still being written, so teams can review material during an event instead of waiting for it to end. HEVC 4:4:4 support: Full-chroma HEVC (H.265) keeps interfaces, graphics and text clear and color-accurate at a lower bitrate. Hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding are supported on compatible Intel and NVIDIA GPUs.

Full-chroma HEVC (H.265) keeps interfaces, graphics and text clear and color-accurate at a lower bitrate. Hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding are supported on compatible Intel and NVIDIA GPUs. Wi-Fi receiver buffer: A configurable buffer on the receiving side absorbs network jitter and uneven packet delivery. NDI streams stay smooth on standard Wi-Fi and on other networks that are less than reliable.

The release is built for teams that already use NDI. It removes two barriers for teams that held off on NDI: no 4:4:4 support and jitter on wireless setups. In a broadcast control room, a replay can keep the score, clock and graphics it had on air.

NDI 6.4 also adds new video-only receive modes at lowest and highest bandwidth along with synthesized timecode and clock-drift fixes. Separately, an NDI Bridge Service for Linux lets users run NDI Bridge headlessly as a service and configure and control it through an API.

More information is available on the company’s website.