The wVset platform from wTVision with the NeOiD PTZ 4K Broadcast Camera.

LISBON, Portugal—wTVision has completed the integration and qualification of NEOiD PTZ 4K Broadcast cameras with wVSet, its solution for virtual set and augmented reality production.

By using tracking data built into the cameras, the integration allows broadcasters and production teams to create virtual studios and AR content without external tracking devices for pan, tilt, zoom and focus, simplifying deployment, especially in multicamera setups.

NEOiD PTZ 4K Broadcast cameras transmit pan, tilt, zoom and focus data through the industry-standard FreeD protocol over a dedicated local network. The wTVision tracking plug-in in wVSet receives this data, bringing together Studio CG as the production controller and the R³ Engine with Unreal Engine for real-time rendering.

Each camera and lens set is calibrated during deployment, keeping virtual environments and AR elements precisely aligned with the cameras’ pan, tilt and zoom movements and requiring no recalibration in regular operation if installation conditions remain unchanged.

The integration supports single- and multicamera productions, both live and live-to-tape. In a multicamera studio, each camera channel delivers its own real-time composite in Full HD or up to 4K, combining the live image with photorealistic virtual sets and AR elements.

Directors and production teams can preview every camera simultaneously and switch between shots as naturally as in a conventional studio. With compact cameras, a small physical footprint and no need for dedicated camera operators, the setup is suitable for compact television studios, corporate content and other virtual production environments where a single space can serve news, entertainment, cultural, educational and corporate programming simply by changing the virtual set.

Beyond tracking, Studio CG can also recall NEOiD PTZ camera presets directly from the rundown, giving operators greater speed and flexibility by bringing camera presets, graphics, virtual backgrounds and AR together in a single control position.

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Featuring a 4/3-inch Sony CMOS sensor, 4K capture at up to 60 fps and 20x optical zoom, the NEOiD PTZ 4K Broadcast joins wTVision’s open, technology-agnostic tracking ecosystem.

In addition to PTZ cameras, the wTVision ecosystem supports professional robotic systems, sensorized pan/tilt heads and optical tracking for productions that require full positional camera movement, including cranes, the company said.

The integration with NEOiD PTZ 4K Broadcast cameras is now available for new wVSet projects.

More information is available on the wTVision and NEOiD websites.