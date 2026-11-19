MELBOURNE, Australia—Seven Network has relocated to a new headquarters with a custom-built SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructure after more than 20 years at Docklands’ Harbour Esplanade.

As part of its new facility at Melbourne Quarter Tower, the commercial broadcaster chose an RTS comms solution supplied by Magna Systems.

“The Seven Network has used RTS comms for decades,” John Albiston, Seven head of broadcast engineering, said. “We previously ran a dual RTS ADAM system in our Docklands building, which offered years of reliability and flexibility.

“RTS is also in use at all sites across the country and including OB trucks,” he added. “In planning the move to new premises, we required a ground-up approach and cast a wide net, ending up with RTS as specified by Lucas Bohm at Magna Systems.”

The new comms solution involves multiple RTS ODIN cores, KP-5032 LCD display key panels, EXP-4016 expansion panels, DKP-4016 wide-angle desktop panels, PAP5032 2RU programmable assignment panels and two of the latest Gen2 Trunkmasters to mesh with the wider Seven Network talkback systems.

“We also kept and reused some hybrid units from Docklands as they work so well. That’s the thing with RTS comms, it does everything we ask of it and meets all of our needs,” Albiston sdaid. “The ODIN is a really powerful matrix and outperforms the ADAM, so the new upgrade works really well.”

While ENG and satellite trucks don’t typically require extensive talkback, the ODIN has proven to be an excellent fit. Its compact 1-rack-unit footprint and versatility make it practical. ODIN can also scale from a 16x16 channel configuration up to 128x128 channels, and it supports a wide range of signal formats, including 2-wire and 4-wire analog, Dante, AES67, RVON, OMNEO and ST 2110, he said.

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Seven Network typically uses its RTS communications solution for news, sports, studio programs as well as for field talent and editors.

“RTS comms are integral in ensuring everyone across the network communicates efficiently and effectively. We use it for everything from news to sport, and also when we work with the Sydney-based ‘Sunrise’ program as it provides a seamless connection between the Sydney and Melbourne studios and control rooms,” Albiston said.

For live programming, the control room director, director assistants and producers use RTS panels and comms to talk to one another, he added.

“They are also connected to the playout center to enable dynamic breaks when we are doing live interviews and [to] be incredibly flexible with the on-air talent by using IFB across the board,” he said.

RTS comms have also been a key factor in helping create different stories in different states via party lines, where every station across the country can communicate.

More information is available on the RTS and Magna Systems websites.