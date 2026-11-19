WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission today voted to make rule changes aimed at modernizing drone communications and expanding drone detection. It also adopted rules intended to improve in-flight broadband.

The rules open the 45-MHz band for safety-related data links between the ground and crewed and uncrewed aircraft, replacing site-by-site rules the agency deemed outdated. The new rules establish a nationwide licensing system for drones and advanced air mobility.

The rules will update legacy, site-based general air-ground service rules that prohibited data communications and wide-area, low-altitude service to unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Before the vote, the band was restricted to voice communications for high-altitude general aviation.

The new rules will also allow ground-based radar to use the 24.45–24.65 GHz band to detect and track unauthorized or dangerous drones near airports, borders, prisons, stadiums and other critical infrastructure.

More information is available on the FCC’s website.