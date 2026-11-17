MONTREAL—Haivision said Microsoft has selected its Makito ONE video transport platform, Makito X4 video encoders and decoders, Haivision Pro mobile video transmitters and Haivision Hub 360 to help power the live production of more than 600 events every year.

A longtime customer, the Microsoft team has leveraged the Haivision video contribution ecosystem, including Makito X4 video encoders and decoders and SRT Gateway, to contribute high-quality, ultra-low latency video for the live production and distribution of all-hands, press announcements and large-scale events like the Ignite conference, set for Nov. 17-20, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“We’re honored that Microsoft has selected Haivision's live video contribution ecosystem and Makito ONE to support its next-generation broadcast workflows,” Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer and executive vice president of broadcast at Haivision, said. “Microsoft operates some of the most demanding live production environments in the world, and this selection underscores our commitment to bringing broadcasters innovation, reliability, and flexibility to deliver exceptional experiences for audiences around the globe.”

As part of its technology refresh, Microsoft will deploy the Makito ONE video transport platform, Makito X4 video encoders, Haivision Pro mobile transmitters and the Haivision Hub 360 cloud master control solution to support the company’s broadcast operations.

With the latest addition of Haivision solutions, Microsoft’s global fleet of Haivision video encoders and mobile video transmitters now tallies more than 150 devices.

“Our relationship with Haivision spans many years, and that experience has given us confidence in the technology as well as the team behind it,” Jeff Tyler, director of broadcast technology and operations for Microsoft events and marketing technology, said. “Haivision’s live video contribution ecosystem gives us the flexibility and reliability we need to move live video across complex event environments for the live production of our global events.”

More information is available on the Haivision website.