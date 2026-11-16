BOSTON—Hearst Television has named Michael Murgia as director of engineering at WCVB Boston, the ABC affiliate that serves as the group’s flagship station.

It’s a homecoming for Murgia, who worked at the station for 21 before leaving to take on the role of director of engineering at Hearst’s WMUR Manchester, N.H. He will rejoin WCVB on Jan. 4.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mike back to WCVB,” Andrew Vrees, WCVB president and general manager, said. “His deep knowledge of our station, proven leadership at WMUR, and commitment to developing his team make him well suited to lead our engineering operations. As technology continues to evolve, Mike will help ensure we have the expertise and tools to deliver the trusted news and programming our viewers count on.”

Murgia joined WMUR, where he leads engineering, production, master control and IT, in 2023. While with the station, he led two major automation transitions and other infrastructure projects, oversaw capital planning, operating initiatives and team development, as well as technical planning, coordination and execution for the station’s coverage of the Boston Marathon, election-night coverage and candidate debates, Hearst said.

In his prior stint at WCVB, Murgia rose through the ranks from operations technician to crew chief to engineer in charge, leading technical execution and maintenance workflows for daily broadcast operations and live productions, while scheduling, training, coaching and mentoring technicians. His work also included project implementation, equipment planning, system layouts, maintenance shop planning, budget development and technical planning for major field productions, Hearst said.

“Returning to WCVB as Director of Engineering is especially meaningful to me,” Murgia said. “I began my career there and spent much of it working alongside this talented team, so I know firsthand the responsibility that comes with serving our community. I’m honored to lead the engineering department and build on WCVB’s commitment to public service at such an exciting time for broadcast technology.”

Muriga won a 2010 Emmy Award as engineer in charge of WCVB’s “Holiday Lights” program and is a three-time Emmy nominee. He earned a bachelor of science in audio engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and a master’s certificate in project management from Cornell University. He is a member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.