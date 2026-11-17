Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System. This is the first test since 2022; FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years.

“During an emergency, every second is crucial,” FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said in a press release yesterday. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.”

The test is limited to radio and television stations, FEMA said.

“At approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay a test message. This message will make it clear it is part of a test and that no action is required by the public. When the test has concluded, normal programming will resume.”

Broadcasters, cable systems, wireless cable systems, wireline video systems and direct broadcast satellite providers are required to broadcast national alerts in a manner that enables those with disabilities and those without access to all EAS content, the FCC said in a guidance issued earlier this month.

EAS text must display:

At the top of the television screen or where it will not interfere with other visual messages (e.g., closed captioning).

In a manner (i.e., font size, color, contrast, location, and speed) that is readily readable and understandable.

Without overlapping lines or extending beyond the viewable display (except for video crawls that intentionally scroll on and off of the screen).

In full at least once during any EAS message.

The audio portion of an EAS message must be played in full at least once to ensure it is accessible to viewers who are blind or have low vision.

The audio and text elements of the test message are designed to be identical to the greatest extent possible and will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

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The test has been scheduled for months, but with recent technological hiccups such as a massive email outage, the longest aviation groundstop since the 9/11 terrorist attacks and yesterday’s disruption to online bank services, this has led to a spate of online conspiracies, prompting FEMA to issue this post on X yesterday: