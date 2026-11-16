CHATSWORTH, Calif. and BERGEN, Norway—Fabric Insights and Fonn Group today announces a partnership to connect editorial planning and media operations across their complementary product portfolios.

The collaboration embeds Fabric Insights’ Xytech X2 directly inside Saga, the story-centric newsroom system from Fonn Group, letting producers and journalists order crew, media assets, and transmission resources for a story without leaving their newsroom rundown.

In September, TMT Insights merged with Fabric Data to create Fabric Insights, focused on intelligent automation and orchestration of media production workflows.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to intelligent orchestration: connecting systems, people, and information to simplify complex operations, the companies said. Beyond X2 and Saga, they said they will continue a broader collaboration, including future integrations between the companies’ solutions.

“Production moves quickly, and disconnected systems put the burden of coordination on people,” says Andy Hooper, Head of Product and GM, EMEA, Fabric Insights. “Our collaboration connects editorial intent with operational execution, giving newsroom teams a more fluid workflow that adapts as stories evolve. X2 and Saga are the first expression of that vision in our partnership with Fonn Group.”

The integrated solution connects story planning in Saga with advanced resource booking in X2 through a single newsroom workflow. Producers and coordinators can create, track, and edit production and crew bookings, media and asset requests, and transmission requests for recording, routing, live shots, and virtual interviews directly within the active story. Each request is automatically linked to the correct story, eliminating double entry and manual story IDs, while inline crew and resource availability helps teams identify scheduling conflicts before submission.

Built for the pace of a newsroom, the integration lets teams duplicate recurring requests in bulk, shift dates automatically, and queue multiple requests for submission together. Secure, validated messaging maintains the correct user and story context as teams move between stories or sessions time out, protecting against cross-story data leakage.

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“A story doesn’t come together in isolation. It takes people, media and production resources, and coordinating them shouldn’t mean leaving the story behind,” says Andreas Teigland Whiteley, CTO of Saga. “By connecting Saga with Xytech X2, we’re helping newsroom teams make those requests in the context of the story they’re working on. It’s a practical way to bring editorial planning and production closer together.”