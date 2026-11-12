Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design today announced its first standalone microphone, the Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone, a new professional microphone that captures true spatial audio for immersive video production.

The Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone is a 7th order ambisonic microphone array featuring 108 digital MEMS microphones that capture the entire sound field. The MEMS microphones are mounted flush in a solid, faceted metal body, making the design extremely strong for professional use while remaining small enough to be handheld or mounted on top of a camera.

All the processing is built into the Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone. An internal processor running Apple's advanced encoding filters, converts the audio from all 108 MEMS microphones to 7th order ambisonics in real-time. That means customers don’t need complex encoding software or a breakout box to capture professional spatial audio, the company said.

The microphone connects and is powered using a single USB-C cable, and because it’s class compliant there are no drivers or plug-ins to install. Customers can mount it on top of Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, plug it in, and begin capturing spatial audio for Apple Immersive content. The spatial audio records directly into the camera’s immersive files, all in perfect sync.

Customers can also connect the Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone to a computer and record and mix in real-time with Fairlight Live, or record directly to iPhone using the Blackmagic Camera app. There will also be a USB to SMPTE-2110 converter available for advanced broadcast workflows.

“This microphone started when we were collaborating with Apple on the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera. I heard a high resolution spatial audio capture for the first time and it was like hearing an acoustic reality, I was totally blown away,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Apple licensed their array geometry and the ambisonic encoding filters, we did the engineering and design, and the result is an ambisonic microphone where you just plug in one cable and capture true spatial audio.”

The Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone will be available in December for US$1,695 excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.