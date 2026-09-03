Haivision Adds Bonded 5G Cellular Support to Makito ONE

MONTREAL—Haivision announced today that its Makito ONE video transport platform now supports Bonded 5G support via the CellLink 5G external modem and antenna array.

Commonly used as a low latency contribution encoder over Ethernet-connected networks, Haivision says its Makito ONE is now the first device of its kind to also leverage cellular connectivity for contribution, all from a single hardware blade.

Makito ONE is Haivision’s low latency, dual channel multi‑codec encoder/decoder designed for pristine 4K, HD, and high dynamic range (HDR) broadcast contribution. Engineered for remote production workflows that demand high quality video and low latency, the Makito ONE supports HEVC, H.264, and JPEG XS workflows and provides native SRT protocol support for secure and reliable streaming over wired connections.

The Haivision CellLink 5G modem and antenna array features three 5G modems and dual antennas for MIMO 2x2 performance. Encased in a weather‑resistant enclosure with magnetic pad and thread mounts, CellLink 5G can be easily installed on vehicles, poles, or buildings and easily connects to Makito ONE via standard Ethernet.

With CellLink 5G, Makito ONE can contribute high-quality video over bonded networks including Ethernet and multiple cellular modems leveraging SST protocol, enabling broadcasters to build robust contribution workflows with greater throughput and network load balancing across wired and wireless network paths to maximize live video quality for any production, Haivisio said.

For instance, Makito ONE can use public internet as the priority network (with Ethernet), but in the event of internet congestion, can leverage cellular networks as backup until the priority network performance returns to normal. This can ensure that there is no disruption in video quality.

In addition to its integration with the Makito ONE, the CellLink 5G is also compatible with the rest of Haivision’s mobile video transmitters including Falkon, Haivision Pro, and Haivision Air transmitters, making resilient cellular bonding a core connectivity option across Haivision’s entire live video ecosystem.

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Haivision will showcase Makito ONE support for Stand 2.B32 during the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.