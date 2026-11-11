Pliant Technologies Ships CrewCom Flex

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies has begun shipping its CrewCom Flex product line in the United States.

CrewCom Flex, a frameless matrix intercom system and complete matrix IP-based intercom solution, converges wired, wireless and virtual voice communication on a standards-based AES67/SMPTE ST 2110 backbone without the limitations of traditional matrix hardware frames.

Designed for broadcast, live event, sports, corporate AV and production professionals, CrewCom Flex combines Pliant’s proven CrewCom wireless intercom technology with a new ecosystem of wired panels, desktop panels, wired BeltPacks and browser- or app-based virtual intercom panels that can be deployed in cloud-native or local infrastructure, the company said.

“CrewCom Flex was designed from the ground up to address the changing realities of modern production communications,” Pliant Vice President of Global Sales Gary Rosen said. “By eliminating the traditional matrix frame, we’re providing customers with greater flexibility, lower total cost of ownership, simplified system management and nearly limitless scalability.”

At the core of the CrewCom Flex product line are the new CrewCom Flex Main Panel [CKP-16] and Desktop Panel [CDP-16], which Pliant said combine the familiarity of traditional hardware with the flexibility and advantages of frameless, distributed IP communications. Pliant’s new CrewCom Flex four-channel [CBP-24] belt pack is designed for flexible production workflows, the company said.

The belt pack features an integrated microphone and speaker that allows users the option of communicating without requiring a headset.

Users can add expansion panels to create customizable user stations, Pliant said, as each panel and desktop panel functions as its own intelligent distributed matrix. Unlike traditional matrix- based intercom systems that rely on centralized hardware frames, CrewCom Flex uses a distributed processing architecture, eliminating single points of failure and enabling scalability, Pliant said.

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CrewCom Flex is standards-based with AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 support for seamless AoIP and VoIP integration and includes ST 2022-7 compliance for maximum reliability in mission-critical applications.

The Flex product line also includes CrewCom Flex Virtual Intercom, an integrated browser-based VoIP communications solution available in 4-, 8-, 16- and 36-key virtual user configurations. Flex Virtual Intercom can operate as a standalone communications system or integrate seamlessly into larger CrewCom Flex deployments. Accessible from PCs, Macs, tablets and mobile devices, it offers deployment flexibility for remote and distributed production teams.

CrewCom Flex also integrates directly with existing CrewCom wireless intercom systems through CrewCom’s 32x32 Dante/AES-67 Digital Audio Network Interface [CXD-32CF], which provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure using EtherCon copper and dual LC fiber connectivity.

System configuration and management are done via updated CrewWare 2.0 software.

More information is available on the company’s website.