BALTIMORE—Bill Fanshawe will retire as vice president, group manager of Sinclair and general manager of WBFF Baltimore on Dec. 31, ending a career of more than three decades with the broacast group and nearly 40 years in broadcast television.

Fanshaw has led both Fox affiliate WBFF, the company’s flagship station in Baltimore, and other TV operations in multiple markets across the U.S. He has also shaped the careers of many current and former GMs across the station group, Sinclair said.

“Bill has been an important part of Sinclair’s success for more than 30 years, and his contributions extend well beyond the stations and markets he has led,” Sinclair Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord said. “He has been a trusted leader, a mentor to countless colleagues, and a tremendous advocate for local broadcasting. Bill’s deep understanding of our business, commitment to developing talent and longstanding relationships throughout the company have made a lasting impact on Sinclair.”

Fanshaw joined Sinclair in 1995 in sales management at WNUV Baltimore and was named GFM of WBFF and WNUV in 1998. He added responsibilities as senior vice president and group manager in 2001, providing operational and strategic oversight in markets such as Baltimore; Washington; Asheville, N.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Cincinnati; and Providence, R.I.

“As I reflect on my career and prepare for retirement, I am grateful for the friendships, mentorships, opportunities and experiences that have shaped both my professional and personal journey,” Fanshawe said. “The people of Sinclair and the Smith family have played an important role in that journey, and I will always cherish the relationships and memories built along the way.”

Before Sinclair, Fanshawe worked in sales and management positions at WBBM Chicago, CBS Spot Television and MMT Sales. He has an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.