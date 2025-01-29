Haivision Ships New UI for Haivision Pro Transmitter

MONTREAL—Haivision has begun shipping the latest version of software for its low-latency live video Haivision Pro transmitter and will show it at NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The new software version has a redesigned, streamlined user interface that leverages the same UI design as that of the company’s Makito X4 video encoder. Haivision Pro is well-suited for transmitting live video over both public and private 5G networks. Its new interface provides enhanced usability to ensure users with any level of technical proficiency can manage and monitor live broadcast video transmissions, it said.

“User interface design is at the core of how Haivision develops products. The new Haivision Pro UI is part of our initiative to provide a consistent and enhanced user experience across our ecosystem of broadcast products,” Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer at Haivision, said.

“With this release, we aim efficiency to make it easier to get new users up and running quickly, help all customers increase their operational efficiency, and allow customers with multiple Haivision products to benefit from a more seamless experience across their suite of solutions,” Racine said.

At the root of the redesign was a desire to improve the ease with video professionals, ranging from camera operators and field talent to broadcast engineers, can use Haivision Pro. The new browser-based interface is highly functional and visually compelling. It simplifies configuration and enables users to manage live video transmission remotely, it said.

Haivision provides a complete ecosystem of broadcast products to get live video feeds from any event to the broadcast production environment, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The Haivision Pro video transmitter is a core component of this broadcast contribution ecosystem. The consistency of the new Haivision Pro UI with the user face of Makito X4 and other Haivision products fosters greater ease of use, reduces training requirements and enables efficient management of complex broadcast contribution workflows involving wired (SRT) and wireless (SST) video streaming, it said.

The new interface offers reorganized navigation, familiar user experience, confidence monitoring at a glance, a versatile design and one-tap filtering, it said.

The new user interface is included in all versions of the Haivision Pro series of video transmitters as well as with Haivision Air video transmitters and Haivision Rack video encoders, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website.

See Haivision at 2025 NAB Show, booth W2221.