Matrox, NVIDIA Integrate ORIGIN, Holoscan For Media

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced an integration between Matrox ORIGIN and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, enabling Matrox ORIGIN media services to be provisioned, configured and deployed within the Holoscan for Media open reference architecture using Kubernetes.

The integration is being demonstrated as part of the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU’s) Dynamic Media Facility during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

A Kubernetes-native operator developed by Matrox Video extends the Kubernetes control plane to natively understand and manage Matrox ORIGIN resources, automatically deploying the required pods when new resources are added. This enables the provisioning, configuration and placement of media functions with appropriate resource limits and isolation.

For developers, the integration brings these Kubernetes-native deployment capabilities together with the developer-first approach of Matrox ORIGIN. The Matrox ORIGIN SDK abstracts the complexities of media application development and provides a comprehensive framework for building media functions, allowing developers to focus on their core competencies while building software-defined live media applications.

NVIDIA Holoscan for Media is an open reference architecture and developer toolkit for building AI-powered media applications for software-defined live production on NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure.

The implementation being demonstrated at IBC includes Matrox ORIGIN media processing services, such as color correction, media playback, audio shuffling and Ograf graphics. These services connect to the wider DMF deployment using the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) with support for NMOS BCP-007-03, enabling MXL I/O services to register using IS-04 and receivers to be switched using IS-05.

See the Matrox Video and NVIDIA integration at IBC2026 stand 10.D21.

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