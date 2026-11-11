Euro TV Upgrades OB Vehicle With Lawo Console

ST. VEIT AN DER GOLSEN, Austria—Euro TV Production of Austria has selected Lawo technology as the foundation of the recently completed upgrade of its outside broadcast vehicle.

As part of the modernization, it replaced the mc²36 Classic console it has used since 2019 with a new mc²36 MkII All-in-One production console with an integrated HOME Gate server. Three new A__mic8 IP stageboxes complete the upgrade, while the existing VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) continues to serve as the central control platform for the production environment.

Euro TV has delivered high-end live broadcasts and recordings across sports, cultural and entertainment productions for many years, Lawo said. Its portfolio includes international skiing, soccer and ice hockey coverage as well as major events, such as the Wings for Life World Run and the Red Bull Air Race.

When the mobile production unit was first commissioned in 2019, Euro TV selected an mc²36 Classic in combination with VSM. The migration to the current-generation mc²36 MkII reflects Euro TV’s long-term technology strategy and preserves the production workflows and operational concepts established over the years.

The original mc²36 Classic is not being retired. Rather, the up-to-date console will continue to be deployed on other Euro TV productions.

“The mc²36 Classic has proven itself as an exceptionally reliable production tool over many years,” said Florian Polder, project manager at Euro TV. “The fact that we can now redeploy the console elsewhere demonstrates the long-term value and investment protection offered by the Lawo platform. With the new mc²36 MkII, we benefit from increased processing power, expanded IP capabilities, and even tighter integration into our production environment.”

The console is powered by A__UHD Core technology and provides up to 384 processing channels at 48 kHz and 96 kHz, along with up to 864 I/O channels. Native support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67 and RAVENNA enables seamless integration into modern IP-based infrastructures. The integrated HOME Gate server further simplifies device management and network resource administration.

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The three new A__mic8 stageboxes expand the truck’s audio connectivity with premium microphone preamplifiers and flexibly deployable I/O resources, Lawo said. Their direct IP connectivity eliminates the need for additional audio matrix infrastructure, reducing setup times while increasing flexibility for remote and on-location productions, the company said.

Through VSM, Euro TV continues to control audio, video, routing and communications systems from a single operational interface. Repetitive switching procedures can be stored as automated salvos and executed at the press of a button. This accelerates workflows, minimizes operational errors, and provides an additional layer of reliability, particularly during complex live sports productions, Lawo said.

More information is available on the company’s website.