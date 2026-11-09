Haivision Seeks Survey Takers

MONTREAL—Haivision is inviting broadcast, media and production professionals worldwide to share their perspectives on the latest technology trends and challenges for its 2027 Broadcast Transformation Report.
Now in its eighth year, the Broadcast Transformation Report has become an industry benchmark for understanding the technologies, workflows, and trends shaping the future of broadcast and media production.
The report will provide insights into the state of technology adoption and highlight major trends in live video contribution, remote production, IP workflows, AI and other innovations.
Haivision is seeking responses to the survey through Dec. 21. Participants will receive early access to the findings and can enter a drawing to win a MacBook Neo laptop.
The survey is available online.
More information is available on the company’s website.
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Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.