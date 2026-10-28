Finland’s MTV Oy Connects to Remote Guests With QuickLink StudioEdge

HELSINIKI, Finland—Finnish commercial broadcaster MTV Oy has deployed QuickLink StudioEdge to simplify remote guest participation in programming and strengthen the technical backbone of its live productions.

Much of MTV Oy’s programming—including its morning and afternoon current-affairs shows, news bulletins, major national events like election coverage and its 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts—draws extensively from remote contributors from across Finland and around the world. The broadcaster said it required a quick and seamless way to connect with contributors.

“We strive to deliver breaking news through rapid live coverage, tell the stories that matter most and provide comprehensive sports productions from Finland and around the world,” said Pirkka Maksimainen, technology and service development manager of news productions at MTV Oy.

Prior to adopting QuickLink StudioEdge, the broadcaster built its remote contribution workflows around other QuickLink solutions. Initially, it used QuickLink Skype TX and transitioned to QuickLink StudioCall to bring remote guests into shows via web browser. However, as MTV Oy’s production needs evolved, the broadcaster wanted greater flexibility to accommodate a wider range of contributors and communications platforms.

“Before integrating StudioEdge, we evaluated various remote contribution solutions,” Maksimainen said. “The main challenge was that many solutions required contributors to install an application or sign in to a specific service. StudioEdge gives us much greater flexibility, allowing us to continue using StudioCall while also introducing guests via platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

“Its platform-agnostic approach enables contributors to join in the way that is most convenient for them, helping us conduct interviews quickly and seamlessly without creating additional barriers for guests,” he added.

StudioEdge’s NVIDIA-powered audio and video enhancement capabilities help ensure a consistently high-quality viewing experience by improving the clarity and quality of remote contributions, QuickLink said, regardless of the device or environment from which guests are joining.

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Reporters can arrange interviews by phone. Producers keep contributors connected and informed and guests join using devices they already have in hand. Through StudioEdge, producers can see the program feed and hear a mix-minus audio feed, allowing them to follow the production and participate during the live interview.

The two‑channel version of StudioEdge also has given MTV Oy’s news and sports teams greater autonomy to manage remote interviews independently and efficiently. The platform is also used extensively during morning and afternoon current-affairs shows, where rapid access to remote guests is essential.

More information is available on the QuickLink website.