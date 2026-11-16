Broadcast facilities are being rebuilt around IP and software while the shows stay on air. Here’s a look at the sessions, demonstrations, and conversations at the 2026 SMPTE Media Technology Summit that matter most to the engineers doing that work.

The Summit comes to the Pasadena Convention Center Nov. 16–19, and its three-day Technical Conference, Tuesday through Thursday, is built around the problems broadcast engineers are working on right now. More than 45 papers and sessions across two tracks cover IP and software-defined production, distribution beyond satellite, content provenance, AI in production workflows, and the next generation of HDR.

Several trends shape the program. Live production is moving off dedicated hardware: ST 2110 is now the starting point, and sessions on Dynamic Media Facilities and the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) look at running real-time video on containers and shared compute. Distribution is shifting to cloud and IP, with new attention on latency and energy use. Provenance work now extends from files to live streams. And AI is going from pilots into daily operations, from automated news video to delivery spec checks.

The Media Tech Business Forum opens the week on Monday, and the Solutions Hub is open Tuesday and Wednesday, home to the ST 2110 Hub, the live production workflow behind the Summit's own coverage.

Tuesday opens with NASA astronaut Don Pettit's keynote, “Chasing Cosmic Pixels” (Tuesday, 10 a.m.). In “Shooting the Stars: Space, Wonder, and the Camera Through an Astronaut's Eyes” (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.), Pettit is joined by Dylan Mathis and Rodney Grubbs to talk about capturing images and video in orbit and getting them back to audiences on Earth.

“Every broadcaster we talk to is moving to IP and software to do more with the facilities they have,” said Juan Reyes, Summit Conference co-chair. “This year’s program is for the engineers leading that move. You can hear how CBC, ORF and the teams behind major live events made it work, and then walk into the Solutions Hub and see a live ST 2110 system running the conference itself.”

The Show Runs on IP

The Studio B&H and Riedel Communications are providing the video infrastructure and communications technology powering the Solutions Hub. The system serves as both a technology showcase and the operational backbone for video and audio distribution across all three presentation spaces, so attendees can see the technology at work in a live production environment.

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Straight From the Builders

The team that built the ST 2110 Hub explains how it came together. In “Behind the Solutions Hub: Bringing an Integrated ST 2110 Production Workflow to Life” (Tuesday 2:15 p.m. and Wednesday 3:30 p.m., Solutions Hub Stage), The Studio B&H, Riedel, and NETGEAR walk through requirements, system design, partner coordination and deployment.

For engineers still deciding how far to go, “SMPTE ST 2110: Everything You Wanted to Know but Were Afraid to Ask” (Tuesday 4:30 p.m., Solutions Hub Stage) brings together practitioners from Mobile TV Group, Evertz, Lawo and Meinberg, moderated by Steve Dupaix of Key Code Media. The panel covers building live IP facilities, interoperability, timing and long-term support.

"Measuring What Matters: The Future of Video Quality and Monitoring" (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Solutions Hub Stage) gathers monitoring and quality specialists from DCDC Network, Mediaproxy, Video Clarity, InterDigital, and Netflix to discuss keeping quality consistent as one program moves across broadcast, streaming, and IP.

"Technology Choices for the Facility of Tomorrow" (Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., Solutions Hub Stage) brings together Riedel, CineCert, MTI Film, and Adder to talk through the decisions behind a more flexible, connected, software-based facility.

Roundtables in the Solutions Hub (Tuesday, 1 p.m., and Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.) keep the conversation going in small groups, including Lawo on the Dynamic Media Facility, Riedel on real-time media fabrics, and the IAMT working group on dynamic software licensing, one of the practical hurdles in moving to software.

Out of the Rack, Into the ClusterEvery Millisecond Counts

If the ST 2110 Hub shows where many facilities are today, Wednesday's program shows where they are headed. First up are "Living on the (Latency) Edge: DMF and the Modern Production Ecosystem" (Wednesday 10:00 AM) and "Performance Tuning ST 2110 Applications in an Open Source Virtual and Container Compute Environment" (Wednesday 10:30 AM), two looks at what happens to timing and latency once live video leaves dedicated hardware for the Dynamic Media Facility.

Done on Live Air

CBC/Radio-Canada shows how it brought HTML5 graphics into its workflow with OGraf (Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.), and another session examines large-scale adoption of ST 2110 IP production at live broadcast events (Wednesday, noon).

The IEEE BTS Partner Program begins with a session on building disaster-ready broadcast facilities (Thursday, 10 a.m.). CBC/Radio-Canada then returns to describe building a Kubernetes-native Dynamic Media Facility (Thursday, 10:22 a.m.).

MXL Scales Up

MXL gets its own session: Wednesday closes with "Building Scalable MXL Infrastructure" (Wednesday, 5 p.m.), covering a Kubernetes control plane for cross-node media flow and inter-node memory replication with the DMF-MXL SDK.

The Eurovision Effect

Live event production gets equal time. In “Behind the Spectacle: ORF and ARRI at Eurovision” (Wednesday, 10 a.m.), the teams behind one of the world's largest live broadcasts take the stage, followed by “Innovation Lab: From Idea to Field Testing in Live Production and Back Again” (Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.).

"Foundation of IP Production" (Thursday, 2 p.m.) covers how metadata transport shapes future audiovisual experiences, along with converged IP infrastructure for drama studio lighting.

“Software-defined production is already on live air,” Reyes said. "The engineers presenting this week have done it on real broadcasts, and they are sharing what worked, what broke, and what they would do differently."

Life After Satellite and The First Mile, Rethought

The "Modernizing Broadcast Distribution and Cloud Connectivity" sessions look at what comes after satellite. One paper describes replacing satellite and legacy cloud distribution outright (Tuesday, 5 p.m.). A second introduces VSF TR-12, an open specification for client device discovery that closes the first-mile gap between a venue and a cloud workflow (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.).

Zixi takes the same question to a roundtable titled “Where Does Your Live Feed Break Between the Venue and the Viewer?” (Tuesday, 1 p.m., Solutions Hub), on what happens to a live feed as it changes hands on its way to the audience.

Faster Streams, Smaller Footprint

"Streaming Infrastructure" presents a scalable edge architecture for personalized streaming (Tuesday 3:00 PM) and Kyber, an open-source QUIC-based framework for ultra-low-latency streaming across regions (Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.).

“Energy in Streaming” (Tuesday, 5 p.m.) puts numbers on a question every operator now faces: a measurement framework for streaming energy use, and the tradeoff between compression efficiency and energy consumption in modern codecs.

“Distribution used to be the part of the chain nobody thought about until it failed,” Hans Hoffmann of the EBU, chair of the Summit's Media Tech Business Forum, said. “Now it is where the cost, the energy, and the audience experience are decided.”

Can You Trust the Feed? and Provenance at Live Speed

For news and live sports, trust is the product. Two provenance sessions tackle the hardest version of the problem: proving authenticity on a live stream.

One paper lays out trust hierarchies, session keys, and the C2PA v2.3 live video framework (Tuesday, noon). The next examines the challenges of real-time watermarking (Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.).

When Media Is the Target

“Trust in Media” widens the lens. One session proposes carrying photosensitive epilepsy (PSE) risk as streaming metadata, bridging QC reports and client-side mitigation (Tuesday, 3 p.m.). Another, “When the Story Becomes the Attack” (Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.), considers how disinformation targets media organizations directly.

Who Owns the Pixels?

A practitioner's framework for clearing AI content rights in production (Wednesday, 3 p.m.) is followed by a SMPTE Standards update on content provenance and authenticity (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.) and a session on provenance and consent legislation (Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.). “Content Security Nine Months On: Progress, Persistent Gaps and Practical Action” (Thursday, 10:45 a.m.) checks in on where the industry stands.

“A broadcaster's reputation rests on the audience trusting that what they saw is real,” Driesnack said. “Provenance has to work at live speed, and these sessions show how close we are or where we still have gaps.”

Monday Means Business

Monday's Media Tech Business Forum is aimed squarely at broadcasters. The day starts with a conversation with Ross Video CEO David Ross on leading through global change (Monday, 10 a.m.). Next, David Bermbach, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of ARRI, tells the story of bringing cinema cameras into live production (Monday, 10:25 a.m.).

In “AI and the Battle for Attention: What Broadcasters Must Do Next“ (Monday, 10:50 a.m.), Adde Granberg, founder and CEO of Grandevu, asks how stations and networks hold an audience that has endless alternatives. "Industry Vision 2030" (Monday, 3 p.m.) puts leaders from the EBU, CBC/Radio-Canada, Skydance, Lawo, and MovieLabs on stage to discuss the technology investments that will define the next decade.

"There is no shortage of AI announcements," Hoffmann said. "What people need are measurable results and honest answers about what didn't work."

AI Gets to Work

Two Wednesday papers put AI to work in news and delivery workflows. One presents a method that automatically reframes news video around its most important subjects (Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.). Another evaluates retrieval-augmented generation for checking delivery specifications (Wednesday 5:00 PM).

On the Solutions Hub Stage, “AI for Good: Promise, Progress and Reality” (Wednesday, 2 p.m.) brings Hoffmann together with Trufo, fal, and Leica Geosystems and “Accessibility in Media: Closing the Gap Between Technology and Experience” (Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.) looks at how captions, audio description, ASL and AI-driven personalization can become a built-in part of broadcast and streaming. Live ASL interpretation will be provided.

HDR Grows Up

Picture quality closes the week. In “Advancing HDR with SMPTE ST 2094-50” (Thursday, noon), the creators of the standard present their paper on a modular framework for reference-white-anchored tone mapping and content compositing.

ST 2094-50 is already implemented in macOS 27, Chrome, ffmpeg, and other products, and the session covers how it is being used in practice and where it goes next.

The next generation is building on it too. Cal State LA students present an open-source implementation and validation of ST 2094-50 (Thursday 12:30 p.m.), after demonstrating their DaVinci Resolve plug-in in the Young Innovators session (Tuesday, 12:40 p.m.). HDR also reaches the business side: InterDigital’s Bill Redmann hosts a roundtable on next-generation advertising workflows for HDR streaming (Tuesday, 1 p.m.).

On the display side, “Display Technology Primer: What’s Here, What’s Next” (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., Solutions Hub Stage) surveys today’s leading display technologies and what comes next. On Thursday, “Display Quality Through Human Perception” (2 p.m.) follows with a look at the mathematics of wide color gamut in television and cinema production, along with new approaches to display calibration.

See You in Pasadena

The ST 2110 Hub and all Solutions Hub Stage sessions are open with a Solutions Hub pass. The full schedule is here.

Use code Hollywood2026 for a free Solutions Hub pass or Hollywood10 for 10% off the Technical Conference.