Broadpeak to Launch Multiview as a Service at IBC2026

CESSON-SÉVIGNÉ, France—Broadpeak is launching Multiview as a Service on broadpeak.io, the company’s SaaS platform at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam. The fully managed self-serve SaaS offering enables broadcasters, streaming platforms and broadband providers to launch user-curated multiview experiences for live events with greater speed and simplicity.

Multiview allows audiences to choose their preferred layouts and watch multiple channels, live events or camera angles simultaneously, creating a richer viewing experience designed to increase engagement, encourage longer viewing sessions and help reduce subscriber churn, the company said.

“Multiview has quickly become one of the most requested capabilities for premium sports streaming, particularly across a huge summer of live sporting events, but the cost and complexity of deployment have prevented many providers from bringing it to market,” said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. “Bringing Multiview to broadpeak.io removes those barriers and makes sophisticated viewing experiences accessible to a wide range of service providers via a nimble, cost-efficient model.”

Broadpeak says its cloud-based service significantly accelerates time to market. Customers can introduce Multiview across a broad range of devices through a flexible, usage-based SaaS model, eliminating upfront CAPEX investment and aligning costs with service usage.

Broadpeak also manages the underlying infrastructure and provides continuous service supervision through its team of video streaming experts. Proactive monitoring helps ensure consistent service performance, while detailed KPIs enable customers to optimize their service settings over time.

Broadpeak will be in Booth 1.F83 at the show.