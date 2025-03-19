Mediagenix Adds Spideo Content Discovery to Its Title Management Solution

BRUSSELS, Belgium— Mediagenix , a provider of smart content solutions, says it has integrated Spideo’s humanized content recommendations, personalized discovery, and catalog exploration capabilities into its flagship Title Management solution , a cornerstone of the Content Value Management suite. The company says the integration will allow its customers to anticipate a 40% improvement in catalog discovery and gain a remarkable 60% increase in workflow efficiency for content value management processes.

Mediagenix acquired Spideo in 2024.

Building on decades of expertise in catalog and metadata management, Mediagenix’s modern SaaS-based application is designed to provide a flexible framework for content metadata management. Supporting multi-version content, multiple languages, rights data, and media essence references, the platform ensures seamless metadata enrichment and distribution from sources like Gracenote. Users can address any gaps in their content catalogs efficiently while delivering value to their audience.

“Mediagenix's goal has always been to empower content providers with cutting-edge tools that drive efficiency and unlock their full potential,” said Emmanuel Müller, Chief Product Officer, Mediagenix. “With tools like these, content providers can confidently answer the question, ‘What content do I have rights to use, at this time, in this region, for this platform, within this schedule for this audience?’—all at the click of a button.”

Users can locate the required content using their own terminology with natural language, tag-based, semantic search built-in. Leveraging Spideo's market-leading content discovery within title management workflows, Mediagenix empowers content management professionals with the same powerful and intuitive discovery tools to optimize title curation processes.

By storing image and poster data along with media essence references downstream, schedule- and VOD-planning solutions can easily match media to metadata for seamless distribution.

Key innovations

Distributor catalog data is often scattered across multiple systems, including Media Asset Management (MAM) platforms, rights and contract management tools, service provider databases, image repositories, and spreadsheets.

For strategic planners and deal teams, simply identifying available content—and determining which items can be used within specific timeframes and territories—can turn into a time-consuming, multi-day process filled with countless emails and calls just to gather clear answers. This new integration solves these business challenges by offering the following:

With advanced natural language search and AI-based recommendation engine, users can easily surface specific content from extensive catalogs. Exported metadata and discovery insights can seamlessly integrate with scheduling and media supply chain systems. A single source of truth: The Mediagenix Title Management system centralizes all content metadata, rights, images, and media references, streamlining data across teams and tools via API connections.

The Mediagenix Title Management system centralizes all content metadata, rights, images, and media references, streamlining data across teams and tools via API connections. Global flexibility : The web-native SaaS solution offers enterprise-wide access across operations, enabling real-time collaboration regardless of location.

: The web-native SaaS solution offers enterprise-wide access across operations, enabling real-time collaboration regardless of location. Monetization made simple : By identifying content availability for specific platforms, timeframes, and geographies, Mediagenix enables content providers to streamline distribution and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

: By identifying content availability for specific platforms, timeframes, and geographies, Mediagenix enables content providers to streamline distribution and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Streamlined metadata management: Content teams can efficiently create and edit metadata using intuitive tools. Additionally, the Production Portal add-on ensures that no data gaps exist, collecting necessary information from external sources at the time of acquisition.

Mediagenix will showcase these new capabilities at Booth W4023 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9.