Mediagenix To Feature DTV+ Assistance For Brazilian Broadcasters At SET Expo 2026

BRUSSELS, Belgium—Mediagenix will showcase how media companies can prepare for Brazil's transition to DTV+ (TV 3.0) during SET Expo 2026, Aug. 17-20, at the Distrito Anhembi Convention Center in São Paulo, Brazil.

The rollout of DTV+ (TV 3.0) represents one of the industry's most ambitious broadcast modernization initiatives, bringing together the scale, reach and reliability of traditional television with the personalization, interactivity and data-driven experiences audiences expect.

As media companies embrace this new operating model, the ability to manage content, metadata, scheduling and viewer experiences seamlessly across every distribution channel will become a critical competitive advantage.

The Mediagenix platform unifies content metadata, scheduling and personalization for interactive DTV+ (TV 3.0) services, allowing broadcasters to deliver richer viewer experiences through simplified, shared data workflows.

“Brazil is helping define what the next generation of television looks like," said Eric Carson, general manager of the Americas at Mediagenix. "DTV+ (TV 3.0) is much more than a new standard; it gives broadcasters the flexibility to manage live events, pre-programmed content and interactive services together. Mediagenix is the platform that powers the business of modern television, enabling broadcasters to launch new offerings faster, deliver interactive experiences, engage their audience with personalized content and create new revenue opportunities all while simplifying content operations."

At SET Expo, Mediagenix will demonstrate how its platform helps simplify programming operations while creating new opportunities for audience engagement and monetization. A centralized content catalog and unified metadata and rights management eliminate duplicate processes and reduce manual effort across every distribution channel. Intelligent scheduling automates programming using business rules, semantic metadata and audience performance insights, while AI-powered curation creates personalized content experiences through semantic content understanding, intelligent discovery, and contextual personalization.See Mediagenix at SET Expo 2026 stand 15B.

More information is available on the company’s website .