Mediaset Italia Deploys Mediagenix Platform To Modernize Scheduling

BRUSSELS—Mediaset Italia, part of private television and media group MediaForEurope (MFE), is modernizing its content supply chain and channel operations with the addition of the Mediagenix platform.

As one of Italy’s largest broadcasters, Mediaset Italia operates a broad portfolio of linear and VOD channels. Scheduling plays a critical role in balancing editorial priorities, audience expectations, rights constraints and commercial requirements. With the completion of the Mediagenix upgrade, Mediaset is transitioning towards a scalable model that lays the foundation for continuous channel optimization.

The Mediagenix platform centralizes scheduling workflows across Mediaset’s linear channel operations, enabling teams to design, build and manage schedules more efficiently while maintaining full editorial control. The platform enables:

A unified linear scheduling workflow that improves operational efficiency.

Centralized management of content and titles across multiple channels.

Greater scalability to support growing content volumes and channel complexity.

“The most significant shift we see across the industry right now is broadcasters wanting to move away from building schedules manually to governing them intelligently,” said Tim Goff, vice president of scheduling and curation at Mediagenix.

“The Mediaset project is a good example of what that looks like in practice. The implementation has been supported by close collaboration between Mediagenix and Mediaset teams, including on-site engagement and continuous alignment throughout the deployment.”

More information is available on the company’s website .