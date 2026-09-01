Shotoku To Introduce Aura E2 PTZ Elevator At IBC2026

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems will unveil Aura E2 PTZ Elevator, the latest addition to its Aura family of advanced PTZ-centric solutions, during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Aura is Shotoku's growing family of PTZ-focused products bringing the precision, control, engineering and workflow innovation of its robotic camera systems to professional PTZ productions.

The E2 joins the Aura TR-XPTZ control system, a cost-effective solution that retains the intuitive multi-camera and multi-user capabilities of the Shotoku’s flagship TR-XT control system while stripping away elements unnecessary for PTZ workflows, and the Aura P2 PTZ prompter panner that allows unrestricted pan movement while keeping the prompter out of shot.

The Aura E2 PTZ Elevator is a studio pedestal designed specifically for PTZ production, providing smooth elevation of the PTZ camera—and the P2 panner when teleprompters are in use—to accommodate different production styles or presenter heights. Its self-contained two-stage elevator provides more than 47 inches (1.2 meters) of variable-speed elevation control.

Like the P2, the E2 works seamlessly with other system components and can be operated manually or through preset shot recall always moving under the close control of the TR-XPTZ and simultaneously with the PTZ and P2 axes. Fully integrated into Shotoku’s manual studio dolly, the E2 combines its elevation capability with the mobility of a lightweight three-wheeled pedestal.

Joining Aura at the show will be the Swoop robotic crane. Visitors to the stand will also experience the European debut of QuickRef, Shotoku’s robotic pedestal referencing system.

See Shotoku Broadcast Systems at IBC stand 12.F47.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors