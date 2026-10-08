Clear-Com Scales Up Communications for Rock in Rio

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Four Arcadia systems and about 50 wireless beltpacks support music festival’s production and live television coverage

Rock in Rio 2026
Clear-Com kept event production staff and the TV Globo crew in touch during the 2026 Rock in Rio festival. (Image credit: Clear-Com)

ALAMEDA, Calif.Clear-Com played a critical role in the production communications infrastructure for Rock in Rio 2026, one of the world’s largest music festivals.

With multiple stages, major international and Brazilian artists and a live broadcast operation reaching a worldwide audiences, Rock in Rio requires communications technology that performs reliably at scale, Clear-Com said. The deployment was supported by Savana Comunicação, a Clear-Com partner in Brazil.

For the 2026 festival, Clear-Com provided the communications solutions connecting production teams across the event while creating a seamless link between the festival site and TV Globo’s broadcast facilities.

The deployment featured four Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station systems supporting about 50 wireless FreeSpeak II and FreeSpeak Icon beltpacks. A combination of E1 and IP-connected FreeSpeak transceivers provided wireless coverage across the festival’s production areas, giving teams the mobility and flexibility needed to coordinate a large-scale, multistage live event.

The system’s capabilities extended beyond the festival grounds, integrating Rock in Rio’s on-site communications infrastructure with TV Globo’s broadcast operation. The Arcadia systems were connected via Dante over a dedicated network to the broadcaster’s facilities, providing audio connectivity between the festival’s Arcadia systems and Clear-Com Eclipse matrix infrastructure.

This integration enabled on-site production and broadcast teams to operate within a connected communications environment, helping streamline coordination between the live event and the television production. Multishow, a cable and satellite TV network operated by Globo, broadcast the festival live.

More information is available on Clear-Com’s website.

Phil Kurz
Phil Kurz

Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.