First Baptist Nashville Taps Clear-Com for Production Coms

ALAMEDA—Clear-Com has announced that First Baptist Nashville has upgraded its production communications with a Clear-Com intercom solution as part of a comprehensive sanctuary technology renovation led by systems integrator Mankin Media .

Centered on the Arcadia Central Station, the installation delivers reliable wired and wireless communications to support worship services while preserving the integrity of the church's historic sanctuary.

Serving downtown Nashville for more than 200 years, First Baptist Nashville recently completed an audiovisual renovation designed to modernize the worship experience while maintaining the character of the church's more than 50-year-old sanctuary.

Mankin Media integrated new audio, video, lighting and communications technologies, including a Clear-Com intercom system that enables production staff to coordinate seamlessly with uninterrupted communication throughout the 1,200-seat facility.

The Clear-Com installation includes Arcadia Central Station as its central hub, along with HelixNet Digital Partyline beltpacks, a HelixNet Remote Station and FreeSpeak II wireless beltpacks. The system provides dependable communications for production personnel while offering the flexibility to support both weekly worship services and special events.

"The church wanted technology that would enhance the worship experience without compromising the history and character of the sanctuary," said Rick Myers, marketing director at Mankin Media. "Clear-Com - provides the communications infrastructure needed to support future ministry growth and increasingly complex productions. "

The new communications platform provides a foundation for future production growth, enabling teams to coordinate worship services, special events and evolving ministry initiatives with greater efficiency and confidence. By unifying wired and wireless communications in a single workflow, Arcadia Central Station provides the First Baptist Nashville a scalable system that can adapt alongside its long-term production goals. Combined with the simplicity of HelixNet and the mobility of FreeSpeak, the solution helps technical teams communicate clearly in fast-paced live production environments.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The Clear-Com deployment complements First Baptist Nashville's broader technology investment, which includes new audio, video and lighting systems designed to support the church's ministry for years to come.