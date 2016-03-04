CNBC Studios Installs Clear-Com's FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom System

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com has announced that its integrated FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system was recently installed at CNBC’s studios in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Made up of an Eclipse HX-Medium system frame and two E-Que HX cards, the FreeSpeak II system allows for the operation of four FreeSpeak II splitters, 25 wireless beltpacks and 20 transceiver modules.

CNBC is using the FreeSpeak II in the 1.9 GHz band, which according to the press release provides a clear, low interference intercom service, as well as avoids traffic issues that occur in the UHF band. This reportedly saves the studio’s spectrum for wireless microphones and in-ear monitors.

The FreeSpeak II’s design allows its coverage area to be increased with additional transceivers on its edge.

Clear-Com also reports that CNBC has purchased another FreeSpeak II system for its studios at the New York Stock Exchange.