TAMPA and ORLANDO, Fla.—Spectrum News has deployed the Amagi platform to support its live news operations.

With Amagi, Spectrum News is streamlining its newsroom workflow, reducing manual coordination between production and master control and expanding its regional operations without no proportional increase in on-premises infrastructure. The Spectrum News local channels are owned by cable operator Charter Communications.

The Amagi solution is live at Spectrum Bay News 9 in Tampa and Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. Spectrum News’ remaining regional feeds will come online in phases. Ultimately, more than 50 feeds across 35 markets will be deployed.

The Amagi platform, including CLOUDPORT, brings live news production and master control together in the cloud. Those two workflows are typically siloed and require transferring story packages to dedicated servers before air.

With native Media Object Server (MOS) support in CLOUDPORT, Spectrum News can connect its existing newsroom systems to master control products. Producers and directors can manage what goes to air directly from the news rundown they already use as CLOUDPORT automates playout in the background. This reduces the need for manual coordination between production and master control room teams and allows master control operators to focus on oversight and quality assurance.

At Spectrum News, the integration of production and master control workflows extends across the newsroom, encompassing the Fonn Group Saga newsroom system, the Mimir media production and collaboration platform and Vizrt Viz Mosart control room automation.

This enables Spectrum News to expand its operations with established newsroom tools and reduce custom integration code. Amagi also supports direct playout of story packages from cloud storage, removing the need to predownload media to playout servers and helping teams prepare breaking news content quickly.

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“We wanted to simplify how our newsrooms operate without disrupting the workflows our teams rely on every day,” said Keith Neubert, group vice president of product and technology for Spectrum News. “In local news, the time between a story breaking and getting it on air is everything. Amagi lets our teams spend less time coordinating between production and master control and more time delivering live news.”

The deployment builds on Spectrum News’ existing relationship with Amagi as it continues to enhance its regional news operations and expand its cloud-based infrastructure.