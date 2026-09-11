Ross Video Debuts New Live Production Technology at IBC2026

AMSTERDAM—Ross Video has released highlights of its plans at IBC2026 to show new products and software updates across its live production portfolio, spanning media infrastructure, replay, sports analysis, production switching, automation, robotics, and control.

Ross Video is exhibiting in Hall 8, Stand B91 at RAI Amsterdam during IBC2026 between September 11 and 14.

Highlights of the solutions and technologies on display include:

Ultrix FR30: Ross Video’s newest and largest Ultrix platform brings hyperconverged media infrastructure to enterprise scale. Supporting up to 576×576 UHD I/O in a single chassis, Ultrix FR30 helps organizations increase capacity and processing power without increasing infrastructure complexity (view press release here).

Rio XL: The new 3RU server expands the Rio Replay platform with greater capacity for UHD production and super slow-motion replay. Supporting up to 16 HD cameras and eight replay outputs, Rio XL gives broadcasters, venues, and schools more flexibility to capture and replay every moment while maintaining the familiar Rio Replay operator experience.

PIERO 21.1 gives sports broadcasters and venues the tools to captivate fans, create more sponsor inventory, and deliver deeper analysis on air. Features include AI-powered player tracking, intelligent zero-click calibration, a new ice hockey data module, and more, all designed to give operators less setup time and more time to focus on the story that matters.

NRG 3RU: Expands Ross Video’s next-generation affordable SDI routing platform with greater capacity while maintaining the simplicity and efficiency of NRG.

Ultrix Flexible Licensing: Enables processing licenses to be shared and allocated across Ultrix frames as production requirements change.

OverDrive 25.2: Introduces the new Aura user experience alongside updates to control, integrations, and system flexibility.

DashBoard 10: Delivers improved security, performance, and stability alongside dark mode and updated development capabilities.

Ross Platform Manager (RPM): Adds new capabilities for centralized, browser-based access, management, and licensing across Ross production environments.

Carbonite v12.2: A significant update for customers that unifies the Carbonite range on a common software platform, extending flagship capabilities, such as Resource Pool, across the portfolio.

XPression Chameleon: Brings HTML5 output to your existing XPression workflow. Build a graphic once. Deliver it everywhere. On-premise, no subscription required.

Voyager 8.2 delivers photorealistic virtual production that fits inside the workflows users already run. Creative changes happen live without specialist knowledge.

Indigo v1: Introduces a new approach to live production workflows, bringing greater flexibility and efficiency to how production teams create and manage live content.

SmartShell 8.2: Enhances robotic camera safety with improved robot-to-robot collision avoidance, alongside customizable studio maps and expanded operator controls.

At IBC2026, Ross Video will introduce AudioEdge and Lama Server as part of its Audio Systems portfolio, alongside its Lama Software Solutions.

The show also marks Vertex’s first IBC appearance with Ross: the AV production suite brings video, audio, lighting and control together on one platform for interactive and immersive broadcasts and live productions.

Visitors can see live demonstrations, meet with Ross experts, and explore the latest developments across the Ross production ecosystem. Ross Video, Hall 8, Stand B91 at RAI Amsterdam, September 11–14.

To learn more or book a meeting, visit: https://www.rossvideo.com/go/events/ibc-2026/ .