CBS Boston Debuts New AR/VR Technology-Driven Studio

BOSTON—CBS Boston is launching a new Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) technology-driven studio that will offer immersive weather storytelling to viewers across New England.

The AR/VR-enhanced studio will debut Monday, Aug. 31, during the station's 5 PM ET newscast with chief meteorologist Eric Fisher, making it the latest CBS-owned station to deploy AR/VR technologies that were developed inhouse by the station group.

Meteorologist Jason Mikell will introduce the technology to morning viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 1, during WBZ Mornings.

The new studio, which is the 14th AR/VR deployment at CBS-owned stations , spans 1,470 square feet (35 feet wide by 42 feet deep).

It transforms the way weather and news stories can be presented by combining journalists with dynamic, three-dimensional visual environments, allowing meteorologists and journalists to better illustrate complex weather systems, severe storms and other stories through immersive graphics and interactive storytelling.

"At CBS Boston, our mission is to help viewers better understand the stories and weather conditions that affect their daily lives," said Johnny Green, regional president and general manager of CBS Boston and CBS New York. "We have already been incorporating the technology in New York, and we have seen how it enhances our ability to explain complicated information in a way that is engaging, informative and easy to understand."

"The expansion of AR/VR technology across CBS Television Stations reflects our continued investment in the future of local news," added Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Television Stations. "We are excited to bring this capability to CBS Boston and audiences throughout New England.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As part of a phased rollout, CBS Boston will initially use the technology for weather coverage, with plans to expand AR/VR storytelling into sports later this fall.