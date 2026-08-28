Comcast’s Universal Ads Taps Tracer to Upgrade Operations

NEW YORK—Tracer has announced that it is working with Comcast's Universal Ads to help it unify operational and revenue data across systems for improved data aggregation, activation, and decision-making.

The initiative created a centralized operational layer that gives teams real-time visibility into campaign delivery, advertiser investment, forecasting, and revenue operations helping Universal Ads move even faster as it scales AI-driven and self-serve advertising products.

"Universal Ads is built to make TV advertising as accessible and easy to buy as social — giving more brands a simpler way to create, buy, and measure campaigns across premium TV," said Daniel Druger, vice president of product at Universal Ads. "Tracer has helped us build the connected data foundation we need to deliver on that vision at scale and continue moving quickly to bring new capabilities to market."

The agreement comes at a time when media companies working to expand automation, self-serve advertising, operational speed and data interoperability as important competitive advantages.

Working with Tracer, Universal Ads is able to improve visibility, accelerate decision-making, and make operational data easier to activate across reporting, analytics, and internal business systems, while supporting faster product innovation across the organization.

More specifically, this partnership:

Creates a centralized operational view across Universal Ads' tech stack Transforms fragmented data outputs into more usable formats for reporting, analysis, and business decisioning

Accelerates forecasting, reporting, and revenue reconciliation workflows

Improves cross-functional visibility across teams and departments.

Supports faster rollout of new advertising products and integrations

"AI is raising expectations around speed across every part of the advertising business," said Jeffrey Nicholson, CEO and co-founder of Tracer. "The companies moving fastest are the ones building operational environments where data, workflows, and teams are connected in real time. That's what enables faster innovation and creates the flexibility organizations need as the market evolves."

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With Tracer, Universal Ads is positioned to scale new products, accelerate automation initiatives, and support the next generation of AI-enabled advertising workflows across its business.