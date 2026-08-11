CBS Pittsburgh Debuts New AR/VR News Studio

PITTSBURGH—CBS Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV) is reporting that it has debuted the region's first state-of-the-art Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) news studio during its 4 PM newscast on August 10 with anchor Kristine Sorensen, and meteorologists Mary Ours and Ray Petelin.

The CBS-owned stations have widely embraced AR/VR studio technologies in recent years as a way to engage and improve their newscasts. With the debut of its new AR/VR studio, CBS Pittsburgh became the 13th CBS station to integrate this technology into its news operations

“Our new AR/VR technology helps us bring complex stories to life in ways that are more engaging and easier for viewers to understand,” said Julie Eisenman, president and general manager, CBS Pittsburgh. “Whether we're tracking severe weather, explaining breaking news developments or covering major community events, these advanced visual tools help us tell stories with greater clarity and context. It's an investment in innovation that strengthens our ability to inform and serve viewers across the Pittsburgh region.”

More on the deployment of the technology, which was developed in house at the station group, is available here .