Television City, Orbital Studios Partner on New Hollywood Virtual Production Studio

LOS ANGELES—Television City and Orbital Studios said they are collaborating on a new advanced virtual production facility on the lot in Hollywood’s Fairfax district.

The LED volume at 7800 Beverly Blvd. reflects Orbital’s steadfast commitment to providing best-in-class virtual production experiences for productions of all sizes, budgets, and creative aspirations, according to the companies.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Orbital Studios to Television City,” said Anthony Mazziotti, executive director of stage operations and marketing at Television City Studios. “Their work puts this lot among the most advanced production environments anywhere, while honoring everything these stages have stood for. This is exactly the kind of partnership that keeps Television City both iconic and essential.”

Originally CBS’s first West Coast videotape production facility, Television City opened on Nov. 16, 1952, at 7800 Beverly Blvd. in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Over seven decades, its soundstages produced “The Carol Burnett Show,” “All in the Family,” “The Price Is Right,” “The Young and the Restless” and many iconic programs. The city of Los Angeles designated the studio a Historic-Cultural Monument in 2018. That same year, CBS sold the property to Hackman Capital Partners for $750 million, and the lot remains an active production facility.

Founded in 2020 by A.J. Wedding, Orbital Studios is a Los Angeles virtual production company. The studio operates LED volumes with camera tracking and real-time rendering, supported by an in-house Virtual Art Department. Orbital develops virtual production workflows spanning mobile operations in the U.S. and worldwide, AI-assisted content creation, real-time rendering, and location reconstruction technologies such as 3D Gaussian Splatting.

Orbital is currently in production on the series “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” and its recent credits include the Netflix series “Nemesis,” for which the team rebuilt portions of downtown Los Angeles from digital scans, “Justified: City Primeval,” “History’s Greatest Heists” and the recently released 20-part docuseries “World War II With Tom Hanks.”

“Walking these stages, you feel the weight of what was made here,” said A.J. Wedding, founder and CEO of Orbital Studios. “Generations of crews poured everything they had into these rooms. That legacy makes us determined to get it right. We’re bringing the latest in virtual production technology and the most talented virtual art and AI artists inside spaces that helped define American television, because the best way to honor a storied place is to make sure the next great stories happen there, too.”