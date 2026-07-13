CBS Atlanta Expands Live Local News Programming

ATLANTA—CBS Atlanta has launched `CBS News Atlanta At Noon’, A new weekday live local newscast that provides viewers with additional breaking news, weather and community-focused coverage.

The July 13 launch continues the station’s steady growth in local news programming since debuting its news operation in September 2025.

“Since launching our local news operation, we have remained focused on building a strong community-centered news brand for viewers across metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” said Tom Canedo, president and general manager of CBS Stations Atlanta. “Adding a live noon newscast is another important step in that growth, giving audiences more opportunities to access trusted local news, weather and information throughout the day.”

The newscast is anchored by T.J. Anthony and meteorologist Johnathan Myers.

“Atlanta viewers want timely local information they can rely on throughout the day,” added Shawn Hoder, news director of CBS Atlanta. “Launching `CBS News Atlanta At Noon’ gives us another opportunity to deliver breaking news, weather and community-focused reporting while continuing to grow our local news presence in the market.”

All CBS Atlanta newscasts are produced using advanced augmented reality and virtual reality technology, creating immersive storytelling experiences that help viewers better understand weather events, breaking news and complex topics.