NextGen TV Launches in Cleveland

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced the successful launch of ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV in the Cleveland, Ohio, television market. The deployment means that the next generation broadcast standard is now deployed across all of the top 25 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs).

As the largest remaining market yet to deploy ATSC 3.0, Cleveland had been unable to launch due to structural limitations in available broadcast spectrum and station participation.

However, following Nexstar’s 2024 acquisition of WBNX-TV, Nexstar contributed the station’s spectrum to the ATSC 3.0 effort, enabling the entire Cleveland market to make the transition.

For the launch In Cleveland, WBNX-TV (Nexstar-CW) is serving as the host station, with WJW-TV (Nexstar-FOX), WEWS-TV (Scripps-ABC), WOIO-TV (Gray-CBS) and WKYC-TV (TEGNA-NBC) partnering to bring ATSC 3.0 service to the market.

“Completing this ATSC 3.0 transition represents a significant milestone in the nationwide transformation of broadcast capabilities and is the first step to bringing a host of benefits to consumers in the Cleveland DMA,” said Brett Jenkins, Nexstar’s CTO and digital officer. "NextGen TV service also opens up opportunities for EdgeBeam Wireless, our joint venture, to offer its services to customers looking to take advantage of the benefits of data delivery over a broadcast system for such applications as high-precision positioning, digital signage, and enhancing public safety.”

In announcing the move, Nexstar said the launch of 3.0 broadcasts is “a clear example of how strategic industry consolidation can accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful benefits to consumers.”

The NAB applauded the launch. "NextGen TV is more than a technology upgrade,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “It is a pathway to a stronger, more resilient local broadcasting system that enhances public safety, supports local journalism and ensures communities have access to trusted, free, over-the-air service when it matters most."

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The NAB also stressed that in a period when more content is moving behind paywalls and onto Big Tech platforms, NextGen TV helps ensure local broadcasters can continue serving every community, free and over the air, including enhancing access to marquee live sports and other major local events that bring communities together.

"Now, policymakers must match that momentum by modernizing outdated regulations and establishing a clear, forward-looking transition plan so broadcasters can continue delivering innovative, free local television for their communities," the NAB added.