CBS Stations Tap AR/VR Tech for Immersive America 250 Celebrations

CBS Detroit is one of stations that will be using its AR/VR studio to give viewers an immersive look at American history.

Building on the launch of augmented reality/virtual reality studios and technologies in many markets, CBS Stations is now using AR/VR to tell the story of America 250 and celebrate the semiquincentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As previously reported, CBS Stations began developing AR/VR studio technology in house at its KPIX-KPYX San Francisco stations in 2023 and has since been deploying the technology around the country in the CBS-owned stations for weather, news and sports.

Most recently, in February 2026, CBS Stations launched its 10th cutting-edge AR/VR technology-driven studio at CBS Baltimore (WJZ-TV).

The deployments are part of a larger push by the station group to reinvent the way it tells weather, news and sports stories with immersive new technologies.

Now the group is using the immersive technology to transport viewers into pivotal moments in American history. As part of the America 250 Celebrations, the CBS Stations that will showcase the people, places, and events that have contributed to the American story. Plans at specific stations include:

CBS New York: Tri-State 250: Our Legacy of Liberty explores revolutionary-era landmarks and defining moments across NY, New Jersey and Connecticut, from George Washington’s farewell to his officers to the reading of the Declaration of Independence that sparked the toppling of King George III’s statue.

CBS Philadelphia: Through its year-long “Founded in Philly” franchise, CBS Philadelphia highlights the city’s central role in America’s founding, bringing viewers inside the places, people and innovations that helped shape the nation.

CBS Detroit is showcasing Michigan’s lasting impact on America through stories spanning the automotive revolution, the Underground Railroad, Motown Records and the Civil Rights Movement.

CBS News Bay Area is telling America’s founding story exploring the arrival of Spanish settlers in Alta California in 1776 and using immersive AR/VR technology to recreate indigenous life during that era.

CBS News Chicago is examining how the city’s industrial roots, iconic brands and spirit of innovation helped shape America’s growth and continue to influence its future.

CBS Boston is developing original local reporting that spotlights New England’s foundational role in the Revolutionary era and the region’s enduring influence on the American story.