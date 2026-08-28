Charter Takes Scripps to Court Over Carriage of Las Vegas’ KMCC

Charter Communications is suing the EW Scripps Company over retransmission rights to carry Las Vegas station KMCC.

Charter, whose merger with Cox on Aug. 20th made it the nation’s largest cable TV operator, filed a lawsuit in a Nevada federal court this week to force Scripps to honor an agreement that allows Charter’s KMCC to be carried on Charter’s Spectrum TV nationwide.

Although the agreement, which applies to Scripps' Ion TV stations, was not made public, Charter says the terms allow the company to carry independent station KMCC (Channel 34) on Cox Cable Systems in the Las Vegas DMA.

Charter said in its court filing that Scripps agreed that the contract applied to the carriage terms even after Charter acquired Cox but that a section of the contract that allowed the contract to remain applicable even after acquisition was a “drafting mistake.”

Scripps says Charter is not legally allowed to carry KMCC regardless of prior agreements and said Charter could be liable for violations of “the Copyright Act for unauthorized distribution.”

Cox has carried KMCC since at least 2023, when the station announced that it would broadcast the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Charter is asking the court for declaratory relief that would force Scripps to abide by Charter’s amended contract.