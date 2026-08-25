Law&Crime Reconvenes Court TV on Amagi CLOUDPORT

NEW YORK—Law&Crime Network said it has migrated its Court TV channel, which is distributed via broadcast and free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, onto Amagi’s CLOUDPORT cloud-based operations platform.

After acquiring Court TV from E.W. Scripps in February, Law&Crime began migrating the network’s operations in-house. Law&Crime had five months to complete the transition without disrupting a programming schedule built around real-time breaking news.

The move to CLOUDPORT replaces a patchwork of manual, disconnected systems with a single automated cloud platform, giving viewers more reliable access to Court TV’s live and breaking-news coverage across broadcast, streaming and connected TV.

Amagi’s cloud-native platform enabled Law&Crime to modernize Court TV’s infrastructure quickly while avoiding the equipment delays typically associated with traditional broadcast transitions. The vendor also developed custom automation to support key operational workflows to help ensure Court TV’s breaking coverage remained uninterrupted throughout the transition. Court TV’s live operations are now managed through Amagi Intella, the company’s AI-powered managed services platform.

Court TV broadcasts about 10 hours of live programming each weekday, which is automatically repackaged into weekend syndication without manual rebuilding. Before the channel went live on the new platform, Amagi tested each playlist, metadata feed and distribution endpoint against Court TV’s prior setup.

When Law&Crime flagged late-stage readiness concerns, Amagi added support, including 10 days of hands-on care, and sent an on-site onboarding specialist for the first week. As a result, Court TV moved across every downstream platform with no disruption to live service.

“We had five months to take on Court TV and no room for downtime,” Law&Crime Chief Technology Officer Debasish Mishra said. “A migration this complex is never trouble-free. What mattered was having a partner who understood the assignment, adjusted when the plan needed to change and kept working the problem with us until we were across the finish line. We came out of it with origination infrastructure that scales as our footprint grows across broadcast, FAST and streaming so we can keep delivering our content to viewers the best way possible.”

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More information is available on the Amagi website.