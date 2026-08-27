Boland Debuts ST 2110 Option for its 4K HDR Monitors

LAKE FOREST, Calif.—Boland Communications today announced a new SMPTE ST 2110 input option for its full range of professional 4K HDR monitors. Featuring integrated 25GbE connectivity and SMPTE ST 2022-7 protection, the option brings resilient UHD monitoring directly to IP-based production environments without requiring external ST 2110-to-SDI gateways.

Boland will demonstrate the new capability on the QD4K32HDR10-Opt 2110 at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam. Using a single 25GbE SFP interface with either fiber or RJ45 connectivity through an SFP28 module, the option can deliver UHD video directly to up to two monitors.

The integrated design reduces the switch ports, gateways, transceivers, cabling, rack space, and power required for monitor walls, production control rooms, master control facilities, mobile production units, and other multidisplay environments. Removing external conversion equipment also simplifies installation and maintenance while reducing system complexity and potential points of failure.

Support for SMPTE ST 2022-7 allows equivalent media streams to travel over redundant red/blue network paths, helping maintain uninterrupted monitoring if one path experiences packet loss or a failure.

“As broadcasters and production facilities accelerate their transition to IP, now is the right time to introduce the ST 2110 option for our 4K monitors, and IBC is the perfect place to launch it,” said Mike Boland, president of Boland Communications. “This new option gives our customers a more direct and cost-effective way to bring trusted, color-accurate monitoring into modern IP workflows while reducing cabling, switch-port requirements, and reliance on external gateways.”

Boland will be in Stand 12.C57.