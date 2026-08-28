TSL Showcases Reduced Complexity for IP Control & Monitoring at IBC2026

MARLOW, UK—At IBC2026, TSL will present a series of enhancements and expansions to its monitoring, control, orchestration, and power management solution with the goal of operating IP and hybrid infrastructures more efficiently.

TSL will showcase new network-based control integrations within the TSL Hummingbird ecosystem, helping broadcasters manage increasingly diverse IP infrastructures. Dante router control will be on show at IBC2026 for the first time. Together with support for NMOS, the expansion enables broadcasters to control multi-vendor environments across SDI, ST 2110, NDI and Dante workflows operating side-by-side.

TSL will also highlight how it has improved Hummingbird support for NDI, Amagi Tally, TSL v5 Server and VDCP-IP. The additions enable broader integration with third-party production, routing, and playout systems, giving broadcasters greater flexibility to build interoperable IP workflows, the company said.

TSL says it will also launch a new software app that supports complex workflow virtualization and automation at scale at the show.

Following TSL’s acquisition of JL Cooper Electronics earlier this year, IBC2026 offers the first major opportunity to showcase how its specialist human-machine interface (HMI) and machine-to-machine interface (MMI) technologies expand TSL Hummingbird control options for broadcast, proAV, education, live events and creator workflows.

The latest generation of TSL’s AMUs will be integrated into new workflow displays at IBC, with updated hardware and firmware to meet the critical demands of modern IP and hybrid live production environments. Multiple price-point and form factor options are available for users across Analogue, 3G-SDI, 12G-SDI, Madi, Dante, Ravenna, ST2110-30, AES3, AES67 and Dolby also featuring added resiliency with ST2022-7 redundancy.

TSL will also showcase its latest release for its range of intelligent, managed PDUs, extending operational visibility and control beyond media to the critical power and IT infrastructure that underpins mission critical operations. Designed for data centers, live production facilities and central machine rooms, the PDUs provide engineers with real-time power monitoring, remote diagnostics, and remote management and control to improve resilience and operational efficiency and help drive down costs and power usage to support sustainability goals, according to the company.

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“The conversation has shifted from simply moving media over IP to efficient and easy-to-deploy control and orchestration across both multi-vendor and multi-technology environments,” said Matthew Quade, CEO, TSL. “Broadcasters need solutions that bring together unified control, intuitive operation and open interoperability, without locking them into single vendor systems or adding complexity, as well as wanting choice for deployment options in software and hardware.

"By extending TSL Hummingbird’s capabilities, expanding our range of HMI and MMI control interfaces and continuing to invest in response to market demands across audio monitoring and power, customers have the flexibility to manage today’s infrastructures more efficiently while building in future-readiness to enable change at their pace and within their budgets,” he added.

TSL team will be Stand 7.B12.