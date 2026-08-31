PROTON Camera Innovations to Feature New FLEXY Micro POV Camera at IBC2026

GARBSEN, Germany—Proton Camera Innovations will highlight its newly launched Proton Flexy a next-generation micro POV camera built on the foundation of the company’s original Proton Flex during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Proton Flexy introduces serialized connectivity via standard 50 Ohm coax cable, enabling camera head extensions of up to 32.8 feet (10 meters) and delivering a level of deployment flexibility previously not possible with miniature broadcast cameras.

The Flexy offers significant advantages in deployments where a full camera unit would normally be at risk from damage, such as in rally or stock car races. Because the Flexy head represents just one-third of the total camera cost, it now is more economically viable for production teams to mount the lens in higher-risk areas, knowing that the ECU and its expensive processing components remain safely protected from harm.

The company has chosen to use a standardized SMA connector and cable, enabling production engineers to engage in quick repair and replacement using equipment they likely already have at hand.

The camera head itself is available in two form factors. The IP67-rated lipstick head measures just .75 inches (19mm) in diameter and 1.33 inches (34mm) in length (including SMA connector), while a square head option measures .75x.7.5x.94-inch (19x19x24mm) with an integrated micro coax cable. Both house a 1/3-inch global shutter sensor with 12-bit dynamic range, delivering crisp 1080p imagery through Proton's VEGA broadcast-grade image processor.

The ECU measures 1.33 x 1.33 x .75 inches (34x34x19mm) and provides HD BNC for SDI output, a Hirose HR10 connector for power and control, an SMA connector for the Flexy head, and a 3.5mm stereo audio socket for external audio input. Power draw is just 3W across a 6.5-25V range.

Flexy offers production teams access to a camera system that can be deployed in locations up to 32.8 feet (10 meters) from its processor, using standard coax cable, with a replaceable head that costs a fraction of the total system.

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"So many of our customers have said to us: ‘We love what a Proton Cam can do, but it’s a shame that they’re too precious to us to risk in exactly the environments where they could deliver the best shots.’ So, with the Flexy, we asked ourselves: What if the camera head could go anywhere, and where the risk of damage became a negligible concern?” said company CEO and founder Marko Hoepken.

See Proton Camera Innovations at IBC 2026 stand 10.F21.