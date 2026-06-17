NAB NextGen TV News Technology Lab Releases Report On 3.0-Based Emergency Alert Uses

WASHINGTON--NAB has released the first public report from the NextGen TV News Technology Lab, highlighting how local TV stations are using NextGen TV to make news, weather and emergency information more useful and accessible for viewers.

The lab, made possible by a $2.5 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is helping stations test new features that could allow viewers to receive more localized storm updates, interact with weather coverage, access multilingual emergency resources and receive continuously updated public safety information from local broadcast stations.

The report offers a first look at two station projects focused on practical viewer-centered uses of NextGen TV: an interactive weather experience at WKMG-TV in Orlando, Fla., and an advanced emergency information project at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C.

Launched in the fall of 2025, the NAB NextGen TV News Technology Lab brings together local television broadcasters, technology partners and industry organizations to test how NextGen TV can strengthen local journalism and public service. Powered by the ATSC 3.0 television standard, NextGen TV enables local stations to explore enhanced video, interactive features and more targeted information through free, over-the-air television.

The newly released public report includes project case studies, executive and participant interviews, video features, implementation insights and lessons learned from participating stations. The online resource will continue to grow as projects evolve and new findings emerge from the lab.

WKMG-TV is exploring how NextGen TV, streaming and artificial intelligence can help viewers get more personalized weather information. The project combines continuous weather coverage, audience interaction, AI-assisted responses and hyperlocal forecasting to help stations answer viewer questions and deliver more relevant updates during fast-changing weather.

WJLA-TV is testing how NextGen TV can improve emergency communications during severe weather and public safety events. The project explores how local stations can provide viewers with more targeted information, including interactive maps, accessibility features, multilingual resources and continuously updated guidance.

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The NextGen TV News Technology Lab is scheduled to continue through summer 2028, with additional station projects, case studies and findings to be shared as the work advances.