Chyron Launches PRIME Scorebug

Chyron is introducing PRIME Scorebug, a purpose-built scorebug solution suitable for any sport. Built on the company's PRIME Platform, PRIME Scorebug offers Chyron broadcast-grade graphics along with ease-of-use,, flexibility and unparalleled data integration. Additionally, Chyron LIVE now offers a SaaS scorebug with purpose-built scorebugs and specialized controls as part of its all-in-one workflow.

“In working closely with our sports customers across all tiers, it is clear that the scorebug is the most important graphic element of any live sports production. Scorebugs are not ‘just another graphic.’ They have to be highly dynamic and accurate, and enhance the viewer experience,” said Steve Papadakis, senior vice president of sales, Americas, at Chyron. “Our product offerings are always evolving, and are always based on our customers’ priorities, regardless of whether in the cloud, on-prem, SaaS, subscription or perpetual licensing.”

Key features of PRIME Scorebug include intuitive operator control orchestration, complete API-based data integration, and client-specific choreography.

Since PRIME Scorebug is built on the PRIME Platform, creative teams can easily apply the same assets to scorebugs that they use for all their live graphics overlays, ensuring efficiency and brand consistency, Chyron said. PRIME Scorebug and PRIME CG offers the additional advantage of redundancy, since a single system could be configured to run both the scorebug and CG graphics. Alternatively, organizations may elect to lower costs by investing in a single system to run both PRIME Scorebug and PRIME CG with a single operator.

“Prior to today’s official release, several key customers have successfully put PRIME Scorebug through its paces in real-world sports events and now use it on a regular basis,” states Mark Friedman, vice president of sports sales, North America. “From my career in graphics and design for professional sports broadcast, to the commercial conversations I have now with broadcasters and regional sports networks, I know this is an unbeatable solution for scorebugs. We take the simplicity of specialty scorebug products and blend that with the power of PRIME graphics to offer an ideal solution.”

Scorebugs have also been added to Chyron LIVE, which typically serves lower-cost broadcast needs by offering SaaS all-in-one camera switching, graphics and replay. A primary segment for Chyron LIVE is mid- and lower-tier collegiate sports, one-off events, and large organizations or events that may need to occasionally scale up from their existing control-oom capacity. Recognizing that scorebugs play an important part in the visual storytelling and data display for these audiences, Chyron LIVE now includes purpose-built scorebug graphics, data integration services and dedicated scorebug controls, according to the company.

“Sports audiences across all tiers are more sophisticated and demanding than ever before,” says Friedman. “At Chyron, we ensure that broadcasters of any size can exceed viewer expectations, attract sponsors and advertisers and keep costs low with efficient workflows.”

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For more information, visit chyron.com.