Spectrum Launches Ultra-Low Latency Internet
Initially launched in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; Rochester, Minn.; and St. Louis, Mo. areas, a nationwide rollout will follow
STAMFORD, Conn.—In a move that will improve the user experience for broadband applications like gaming, video chats, AI tools, Charter’s Spectrum operating brand has announced the rollout of ultra-low latency internet services powered by L4S technology (low latency, low loss, scalable throughput) in select markets, with a national rollout to follow.
“Speed gets you there, but latency determines how it feels once you arrive,” said Danny Bowman, executive vice president, product at Spectrum. “Many of today’s most popular applications require real-time responsiveness. This is about eliminating delays so customers can enjoy gaming, working or connecting with family via video in a way that feels immediate.”
The company explained that L4S technology enables smoother, more responsive connections for latency-sensitive applications including AI tools, gaming and video chatting. Spectrum’s low-latency network works with products from companies like NVIDIA and any other developers who build their applications to meet L4S standards. When both the product and network are optimized, the customer experience is improved.
Automatically included with Spectrum Internet service at no additional cost, low latency technology is already live for Spectrum customers in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; Rochester, Minn.; and St. Louis, Mo. areas.
The service will expand to additional markets across the country as the company completes its ongoing network evolution project, bringing enhanced connectivity to customers nationwide.
More information about Spectrum Internet is available at Spectrum.com/Internet.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.