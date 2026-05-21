Ross Video to Invest C$122.5 Million to Expand Manufacturing and R&D

Ross Video executives and Canadian officials at the announcement for the expansion of Ross' manufacturing and R&D operations in Ontario.

OTTAWA and IROQUOIS, Ontario—Ross Video said it will invest C$122.5 million ($90 million) to expand its manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capacity across its facilities in Ottawa and Iroquois, creating 125 new high-skilled jobs over multiple years in engineering, manufacturing and R&D.

Ross Video reported that the investment will help the company advance AI-enabled media processing, more scalable live-production workflows, software-defined broadcast infrastructure, modular deployment options for customers, next-generation processing performance and other capabilities.

The expansion is being made with the support of Invest Ontario, which is providing a combination of financial support, including a conditional grant of up to C$6 million ($4.43 million) from the Invest Ontario Fund and other services.

In addition to the financial support, Invest Ontario will provide strategic guidance connecting Ross Video with key players in media technology and advanced manufacturing across Ontario, while helping the company navigate workforce and training opportunities.

In a separate announcement, Ross Video said that the expansion of its manufacturing and research and development operations in Ontario will also accelerate the next generation of Ultrix, the company’s flagship hyperconverged media processing platform.

More specifically, the expansion will help advance development of new Ultrix capabilities, including AI-enabled processing, modular standalone deployment options and a redesigned architecture built for greater scalability and future innovation. The enhanced platform is expected to significantly expand processing capacity while enabling more flexible and efficient live production workflows for broadcasters and media organizations worldwide.

The announcement was made at Ross Video’s Ottawa facility alongside representatives from the Government of Ontario and Invest Ontario, including Minister Vic Fedeli, Minister Stan Cho, and Invest Ontario CEO Khawar Nasim.

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“Ross Video is a true, homegrown success story that speaks not only to the high caliber of Ontario-made technologies but to the resilience of our workforce and investment landscape,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario. “Through their expanded footprint in Ottawa and Iroquois, Ross Video will continue to unlock new opportunities for Eastern Ontario’s highly skilled workforce and reinforce the province’s global leadership in advanced manufacturing and tech innovation.”

Ross Video said it began discussions with Invest Ontario at an important point in the company’s growth as it evaluated how best to continue scaling its Ontario operations while investing in innovation, manufacturing, and talent.

Ross Video’s expansion reflects its commitment to growing in Ontario while scaling the delivery of next-generation tools to customers in more than 110 countries. Generating approximately 93 per cent of its sales through exports, the company is a major contributor to Canada’s global media-technology presence and is leveraging the Ottawa-to-Cornwall corridor’s deep engineering talent pool, research strength, integrated manufacturing supply chains and digital media network to support its growth.

“Ontario has been an important part of Ross Video’s growth and innovation story for decades,” said Troy English, Ross Video chief technology officer and senior vice president. “This investment will help accelerate the next generation of Ultrix with expanded AI-enabled capabilities, greater flexibility, and increased processing performance, while continuing to invest in Ontario talent, innovation, and manufacturing.”

Ross Video says the project reflects long-term confidence in Ontario as a place where advanced technology companies can continue to innovate, compete globally, and create meaningful opportunities while remaining rooted in Canadian communities.

Ultrix has become a core platform for broadcasters and live production teams by consolidating multiple traditionally separate media processing functions into a single software-defined system. The next phase of development is focused on helping customers simplify increasingly complex production environments while supporting emerging requirements around AI, cloud integration, and distributed workflows.

“Ross Video represents the kind of Ontario innovation that competes and succeeds on a global stage,” said Khawar Nasim, CEO of Invest Ontario. “Through the Invest Ontario Fund, we are proud to support the company’s continued growth and the advancement of leading-edge media technology being developed and manufactured here in Ontario.”

In announcing the expansion, Ross Video also highlighted the strength of Ontario’s broader technology ecosystem, including skilled talent, post-secondary institutions, government partners, and industry networks that continue to support innovation and advanced manufacturing across the province.

“What’s exciting about this project is the opportunity to continue building for the future while staying rooted in Ontario,” added English. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with partners across the province as we grow our capabilities and continue developing world-class technology here at home.”

Ross Video’s Ontario operations bring together engineering, software development, and advanced manufacturing capabilities that support customers in more than 110 countries worldwide.

For more information about Ross Video, visit its website.