Fox Commits $500,000 to FIFA World Cup 2026 Community Impact Initiatives

LOS ANGELES—Fox Sports, America's English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Fox Corporation have announced community impact initiatives leading up to the tournament that include a $500,000 commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).

The investment expands Fox Sports' dedication to growing access to soccer for youth and is part of a broader, multi-year community impact platform collaboration with BGCA and nonprofit organization, Common Goal, designed to create lasting opportunities for young people through soccer across the United States, the company reported.

"As Fox Sports prepares to present the largest FIFA World Cup in history, we have a unique opportunity to ensure the tournament's legacy is measured not only by unforgettable moments on the pitch, but by the lasting impact it creates in communities nationwide," said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer, Fox Sports. "We are honored to support the efforts of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Common Goal, U.S. Soccer Foundation and others to expand access to soccer and create opportunities for the next generation both on and off the field."

The $500,000 investment will support youth soccer programming offered by BGCA, expanding access to the sport and creating new opportunities for young athletes nationwide. The legacy commitment is expected to engage more than 26,000 new youth across the country, while helping to train coaches and create job opportunities for Club teens as referees. The donation also enables local clubs nationwide to host Soccer Forward Fests, community-based events designed by U.S. Soccer to celebrate and deepen engagement in the sport.

"Soccer can open up new opportunities for youth and this collaboration with Fox Sports will allow us to support young athletes across the country," said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "This monumental donation will allow us to uplevel our support for players, coaches, referees and more, contributing to their success on and off the soccer field."

Building on its efforts from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, Fox Sports is expanding its community initiatives ahead of the 2026 tournament through such organizations as Common Goal, U.S. Soccer Foundation, and its own long running Fox Sports University program.

The company said that these combined efforts will increase access to the game, support mental health and create pathways for the next generation of players and professionals.

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Fox Sports also noted that it is the only national broadcaster to take Common Goal's 1% pledge, committing one percent of its tournament coverage since 2022 to tell the story of soccer for social good across its platforms.

Together with Common Goal, Fox Sports will continue using the power of soccer to drive positive social impact through initiatives focused on inclusion, well-being and access to the game. This includes the company's commitment to the next chapter of "Create the Space," the mental health initiative led by Common Goal and launched in 2023 together with U.S. Women's National Team defender Naomi Girma and Fox Sports and Fox Corporation during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The initiative delivers youth-focused mental wellness training programs to soccer-based youth organizations across North America and the Caribbean, equipping the next generation with the tools to thrive both on and off the field.

"I'm proud of the work we've been able to accomplish at Common Goal to bring more awareness around how mental health impacts athletes. This support from Fox Sports and Fox Corporation allows us to make even stronger and more meaningful impact and change for good," said Girma.